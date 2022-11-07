Akali Dal expels Bibi Jagir Kaur from party’s primary membership

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday expelled Bibi Jagir Kaur from the primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities, including becoming party to a conspiracy to break the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).



Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday expelled Bibi Jagir Kaur from the primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities, including becoming party to a conspiracy to break the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Announcing this, SAD Disciplinary Committee Chairman Sikander Singh Maluka said disciplinary action had been taken against Bibi Jagir Kaur after exhausting all options, including giving her an opportunity to present her point of view through a personal hearing on Monday.

“SAD has always sought to present panthic unity by putting forward a single candidate for the post of President of the SGPC after the party President takes the views of all members individually. We fail to understand why Bibi Jagir Kaur wanted to change this norm and create confusion in the Sikh community as it only helps forces inimical to the panth.”

Detailing the case, Maluka said Bibi Jagir Kaur had started preparing to contest the SGPC elections three months back by approaching members.

He said with the aim of maintaining unity in the party, senior SAD leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Surjit Singh Rakhra, had approached her and urged her to abide by party discipline.

“Even SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal apprised her about the view point of SGPC members and counselled her not to insist on contesting the polls.”

Asserting that Bibi Jagir Kaur remained insistent, Maluka said that she started calling up and meeting members to solicit their support.

“Things got out of hand when there were complaints from SGPC members that senior BJP leader and Minority Commission Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura was ringing up members to solicit support for Bibi Jagir Kaur.”