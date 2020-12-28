Spread the love



















Akhara wants Haridwar Kumbh Mela to be held on grand scale



Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) now wants the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar to be held on a grand scale because the pandemic is slowing down.

The ABAP has sent an invitation to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to visit Prayagraj in the new year and see the arrangements made for the annual Magh Mela. Incidentally, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister has tested positive for Covid and is in hospital.

“We want him to see how the Magh Mela is being organized on a grand scale, despite the pandemic. The ABAP had been contemplating to hold Haridwar Kumbh Mela on a smaller scale till now, but now that the cases of corona are steadily decreasing, the ABAP has decided that the fair should be held in full grandeur, following all the safety norms,” said ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri.

Mahant Hari Giri, general secretary of ABAP and chief patron of Juna Akhara, said that this decision has been taken in view of the present situation in terms of declining number of corona cases across the country.

“If, unfortunately, the corona cases increase in the country after mid-February, work will be done as per the guidelines issued by the Uttarakhand administration. At the moment we will not compromise on our religious program”, he said.

ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri further said that there should be no confusion that the ABAP had ever said that Haridwar Kumbh should not be held.

He added that like Prayagraj, river Ganga has a vast bank at Haridwar and saints are ready to be located on the other side of the river which has enough space to accommodate seers coming to Kumbh.

He said the saints have always held that the Kumbh should be held in accordance with the prevailing situation with regard to coronavirus, and therefore, the event should be held on a full scale.

The Kumbh Mela in Haridwar is scheduled to begin from March 11 and will conclude on April 27.