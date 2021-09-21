Spread the love



















Akhilesh is a seasonal Hindu: BJP MLA

Lucknow: Controversial BJP MLA Sangeet Som has termed Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav as a ‘seasonal Hindu’

Sangeet Som has also claimed that his party will ‘build temples at all those places in India where temples were razed to build mosques’.

Som, who is the MLA from the Sardhana seat, is known for making controversial statements.

In an informal chat with the media persons on Monday evening, Som described Akhilesh Yadav as a ‘seasonal Hindu’ and dared the latter to say that ‘a mosque was built in Mathura after demolishing a temple’.

The mosque at Mathura and Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque were identified by the Sangh Parivar to have been built over temples.

“Akhilesh Yadav is a seasonal Hindu. This will not work, in India where everyone is a Hindu, a Muslim is a Hindu, a Hindu is a Hindu and Hindustan belongs to Hindus,” he said.

He further said, “People like Akhilesh Yadav are saying they will build a Vishwakarma temple. These are the same people who got bullets sprayed on Ram Bhakts, who ordered lathi charge on Sadhus in Banaras? These people are now asking for forgiveness with folded hands. The people will not forgive them.”

Som was responding to Akhilesh Yadav’s recent statement on the Uttar Pradesh government abolishing the holiday on Vishwakarma Puja.

The Samajwadi Party chief has also announced that he will get a temple built for the deity if elected to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.

