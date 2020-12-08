Spread the love



















Akhilesh, Priyanka attack Centre over farm protests



Lucknow: Opposition parties have attacked the central government over the Bharat Bandh against the contentious farm laws. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav led the onslaught as the Samajwadi Party and the Congress described the Centre as anti-farmer and pro-rich.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: “Congress workers and office bearers are being arrested all over Uttar Pradesh today for supporting the farmers. Farmers sitting in the bitter cold are fighting to save MSP. Congress workers are with the farmers till the end.”

“These farmers work hard to grow crops and fill our plates, the BJP government is under pressure to fill the bags of their billionaire friends. Come, support the farmers.”

Earlier Priyanka alleged that “the BJP government has the money to build a new Parliament complex worth Rs 20,000 crore and to buy special planes of Rs 16,000 crore for PM Modi, but has no money to pay Rs 14,000 crore to the sugarcane farmers of U.P. The price of sugarcane has not increased since 2017. This government only thinks about the billionaires of the country.”

Akhilesh Yadav also taunted the BJP government by tweeting in a poetic style as the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted: “For the sake of our land we will fight on and they will have to deal with us.”

Akhilesh was arrested by the Lucknow Police on Monday over violation of Section 144 before the Kisan Yatra in Kannauj. A case of violation of Epidemic Act has also been filed against him in Lucknow.