Akshay Kottary Wins First Place in South Regional Round of Monin Cup 2022. After this win Kottary among 12 others is qualified to take part in National Level Monin Cup 2022 in Delhi on 3 August 2022, and the National Level winners will take part in World Finals in France.

Mangaluru: Akshay Kottary, the head trainer at Martiny Mixology, Mangaluru has won the FIRST Place in South Regional Round of Monin Cup 2022, which was held in Bengaluru on 18 July 2022. With this achievement, Akshay along with 12 others is qualified to take part in National Level Monin Cup 2022 to be held in Delhi on 3 August 2022, and the National Level winners will take part in World Finals in France. The purpose of the event is to encourage young talented persons in this field.

Starting this July month, it was all about the battle of the mixologists at the MONIN Cup 2022. This much-awaited competition for bartenders is a prestigious platform that showcases exceptional talent. This year’s edition is on the theme “Sharing memorable moments” where participants are expected to use their creativity, skill, passion, and inventiveness to develop a memorable cocktail moment.

Participants had the opportunity to compete on a global level as finalists from different countries will compete in the International Grand Finale for the coveted trophy in France at the end of 2022. For many, it was well be the first occasion to compete and demonstrate their best competencies while living out their passion for their profession. It is learnt that with the MONIN Cup 2022, the company wants to support reviving the hospitality industry to pre-pandemic times.



The competition which started on 12 July, in Kolkata was followed by Bengaluru on 18 July, and on 25 July it will be in Mumbai, and concluding on 1 August 1 in New Delhi. The finals will be held in New Delhi on 3rd August. Prizes for the MONIN Cup 2022 EMEA champion will include; €5,000 (Euros) for the winner, €3,000 for 2nd place and €2,000 for 3rd place, and for those top 3 candidates: an exclusive MONIN experience – a trip to Portugal to visit the MONIN Yuzu plantation, and a MONIN Bar Tour and Training in a selected European city (to be confirmed).

As per Germain Araud, Managing Director, Monin India Pvt Ltd said: “The Indian Food and Beverage industry has so much hidden talent. We have seen numerous talents emerging post the pandemic where people sitting at home showcased their creativity. Now it is time to bring them onto the professional stage. Our objective is to showcase that talent and select the most skilled mixologist in India. The contest encourages experimenting and creating new experiences – something all of us are eager to do after the pandemic. We are on the hunt for the best mixologist- one who knows how to touch the right senses.”

Participants will have to be either professional bartenders or students from bar schools aged between 21-27 years. As part of the competition, participants will have to explain their choice of recipe and MONIN flavours. The recipes presented must include a minimum of 10ml of at least one product from MONIN’s wide flavour profiles across categories including Le Sirop de MONIN, Le Fruit de MONIN to Le Frappé de Monin. One can also mix a combination of MONIN products if required.

The judging committee is made up of Professional Bartenders, chefs, influencers, and F&B managers among many others. The veterans will evaluate all aspects such as presentation, efficiency, skills, appearance, aroma, taste, and respect for the theme. The challenge for the participants is to create a cocktail experience that can be shared, enjoyed, and even felt by everyone together. The winners would be chosen based on their unique craft that is memorable and gets people immersed in the drink.

The three best participants from each region will have a chance to compete in the coveted national finale in Delhi on August 3, 2022. One among them will hold the prestigious title of representing India in the international grand finale in France at the end of 2022. Currently, the competition has already received over 1500 applications.