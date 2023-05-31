Akshay Oberoi to join Shriya Pilgaonkar in season 2 of web series ‘The Broken News

Actor Akshay Oberoi will soon join the cast of news drama series ‘The Broken News’ season 2.



His character will be a new one and will be introduced in the second season of ‘The Broken News’.

The other characters of the show from the previous season are Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar amongst others.

According to the sources, “Akshay Oberoi will soon be part of ‘The Broken News’ season 2. There have not been many details of his character out yet, since it is in every initial stage. But the filmmakers were keen on casting Akshay for the part as he fits the roles.”

The shoot of the critically acclaimed show, which is by ZEE5 in collaboration with BBC Studios India, will start soon. Akshay Oberoi is currently busy with Fighter, where he plays the role of an air force pilot.

The film also sees Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. It is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film is said to be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.

