Al Qaeda chief’s video proves role of ‘invisible hand’ in hijab row: K’taka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra



Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday that the video of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri on the hijab row proves the involvement of “invisible hand” behind the row in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Jnanendra said the suspicions are coming true with the surfacing of video. “The Centre, the state Home Ministry and the police department are working on it. This is a very serious matter and duly handled by the authorities,” he added.

Karnataka High Court Special Bench has also referred to the role of “invisible hand” in its verdict while dismissing the petitions seeking consent to attend classes wearing hijab, asserted the Home Minister.

“I have also mentioned about the presence of religious fanatic organisations behind the hijab row in the state. The video by Al Qaeda has now proven it,” he said.

“The issue is being discussed at international levels. The children’s (girl students who started the protest) behaviour, their talks and non-cooperation were not normal,” he added.

Zawahari in his nine minute video praised Muskan Khan, the college student from Karnataka’s Mandya district, for raising the slogans of ‘Allah-Hu-Akbar’ while countering the mob shouting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans in the college premises.

In the video titled – ‘The Noble Woman of India’, the Al Qaeda chief has ‘composed and recited’ a poem in the praise of the Karnataka student”. He maintained in the video that he came to know about Muskan Khan through social media videos and he is moved by the act of a sister.

Zawahari has also slammed countries banning hijab.

Reacting to the video, Pramod Muthalik, the founder of ‘Sriram Sena’ has said that a terrorist organisation does not have any standing to advice India. “They must address the issue related to women being treated cheaply and barbarically in Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

The row over hijab erupted in the state with the protest of six students of Udupi Girl’s Pre-University College has turned into a major issue.

The row affected all schools and colleges in the state.

However, the High Court has dismissed the petitions asking for allowing hijab in educational institutions, and had noted that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam.

The Karnataka government has implemented the verdict and banned the entry of students and teachers wearing hijab for SSLC (Class 10) examinations.