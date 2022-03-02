Aland communal clash: Police lodge FIR against 60, detain 150



Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Karnataka police have lodged FIRs against more than 60 persons and taken 150 persons in custody for questioning on Wednesday in connection with the clash between two communities in Aland town of Kalaburagi district of Karnataka. Despite the curfew orders on Maha Shivratri (March 1), the city witnessed large scale violence.

The police have extended prohibitory orders in the city till March 5 to restore peace, law and order. The tense situation still continues and elaborate security arrangements have been made. The police continues to hunt down miscreants who flared up the situation.

The crowd involved in violence pelted stones on the vehicles of Union Minister for State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba, local MLAs and BJP leaders. The District Commissioner’s vehicle was also damaged in the stone pelting incident.

The violence broke out when Gangabhisheka worship was performed to the Raghava Chaitanya Shivling, which is located in the premises of Laadle Mashak Dargah. The two groups clashed and indulged in stone pelting on each other.

The situation in communally sensitive Aland city turned serious following the incident of desecration of the Shivling in the Eshwar temple which is located in the premises of Laadle Mashak Dargah last week. The Eshwar temple and Dargah symbolises Hindu-Muslim unity for a long time.

On the occasion of Shivratri, a special worship and cleansing ceremony was arranged in the temple. On the same day, the Shab-e-barat ceremony was also organised at the Laadle Mashak Dargah.

The Kalaburagi police prohibited the entry of Sriram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik, Hindu activist Chaitra Kundapura and Siddalinga swami in the Kalaburagi district till March 3. The district administration’s decision was opposed by Hindutva organisations which slammed the decision. Siddalinga swamiji was supposed to head a cleansing religious progra at the desecrated temple.

Chaitra Kundapur, who tried to violate the orders and entered the district, was taken into custody by the Shahabad police. Pramod Muthalik said that the District Commissioner of Kalaburgi is taking anti-Hindu stand.

Yeshwanth Gurukar, the Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi said the situation is under control.