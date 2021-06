Spread the love



















Albert Dalmeida (87) from Puttur Passes Away

Albert Dalmeida (87) Husband of Late Celestine Dalmeida, father of Nathalia / Lancy Madtha, Richard / Maria, Winny / Walter D’Souza, Jacintha / Late Movin D’Souza, Clarence / Prema D’Almeida, Fr Nelson, Jossy / Veera, Naveen / Merlyn, Sonia / Sunil D’Souza, Denzil / Reema from Puttur passed away on June 22.

Funeral details will be announced later.

Bereaved family members

Contact: 9845589904

