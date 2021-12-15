Algeria confirms 1st case of Omicron variant



Algiers: Algerian Health authorities have confirmed the detection of the first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, local media reported.

A foreign national who entered Algeria on December 10 tested positive for Covid-19 on his arrival in the International Airport of Algiers. His sample, which was sent to the Institut Pasteur d’Alger, was confirmed on Tuesday as the Omicron variant of the Covid-19, the official APS news agency reported.

Fawzi Derrar, acting Director of the Institut Pasteur d’Alger, told reporters that the foreign national was put under quarantine upon his arrival in Algeria, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the WHO, the Omicron variant, which was first detected in southern Africa, has been detected in at least 65 countries around the world.

Health authorities in Algeria on Tuesday reported 280 new Covid-19 cases and four new fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the country to 213,288 and the death toll to 6,155.