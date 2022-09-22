Algeria to increase gas supply to Italy



Algiers: Algerian state-owned energy giant Sonatrach plans to increase its gas supply to Italy in the coming months, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

With 17.8 billion cubic meters of gas already delivered in 2022, Italy “will still receive an additional 10 billion cubic meters of gas” in the next months, with the total supply exceeding 25 billion cubic meters by the end of the year, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry statement.

In 2021, the North African country exported 21.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Italy.

With such deliveries, Algeria has been “honoring its commitments with Italy,” thus “consolidating its position as the leading gas supplier to this southern European country,” the statement noted.

During his visit to Algeria’s capital Algiers on July 18, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi hailed Algeria as a “key” energy partner of his country.

