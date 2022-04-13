All 3 Accused should be arrested before Taking Santhosh’s Body to Home Town – Prashanth Patil

Udupi: “We have cooperated with the police department for investigations. The police department did not take any action after filing an FIR against the accused. My brother’s body will not be moved from the hotel room until all the three accused are arrested”, said the brother of the deceased Santhosh Patil in Udupi on April 13.

On April 12, Contractor Santhosh Patil committed suicide in a hotel room in Udupi. On April 11, evening Santhosh, along with two of his friends came to Udupi and booked two rooms in Shambhavi Hotel near the KSRTC Bus stand. Santhosh stayed alone in one room and before committing suicide sent a message to the media persons in Bangaluru.

On April 12, when the Police tried to trace Santhosh’s mobile, the location was traced to Udupi and the police found him dead in a hotel room. On April 12, his brother Prashanth and other relatives also came to Udupi from Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media persons Prashanth said, “My brother had

mentioned the names of the accused and the reason for his death. Whenever we met, he was telling me about the commission. He had completed the work one year back and did not receive the payment. Santhosh had also written a letter to Prime minister Narendra Modi against the minister and his associates. I have filed a complaint in Udupi and FIR has been registered against Minister Eshwarappa, his PS Basavaraj, Ramesh and others but so far no action has been taken. We will not move the body from the room if minister Eshwarappa and his associates PS Basavaraj and Ramesh are arrested”.