‘All 34 cabinet berths filled, portfolios allocation soon’: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that all 34 cabinet berths have been filled and the allocation of portfolios would be done soon.



Bangalore: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that all 34 cabinet berths have been filled and the allocation of portfolios would be done soon.

Speaking to the media after a cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said: “We have decided to give a touch to governance. A full-fledged cabinet has been formed in the state. Apart from the Chief Minister, 33 posts have also been filled. Allocation of portfolios will be done by today or tomorrow.”

Siddaramaiah said that the newly formed Karnataka cabinet is “a mix of new and old faces”.

He said that those who have won for the first time were not made ministers.

“The government should fulfil the promise we have given. People want change. This cabinet was formed with a view to giving a new shape to the administration.

“We have fulfilled our vows in the past. We will continue to do the same. It has been instructed to table the details of the five guarantees in the next cabinet meeting,” he said, adding that they will be discussed and approved and implemented soon.

Responding to the media’s question about C. Puttarangashetty not accepting the post of Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said that there will always be a “sense of satisfaction and dissatisfaction”.

Like this: Like Loading...