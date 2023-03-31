All Buses will Move Through Service Bus Stand at State Bank from April 1

Mangaluru: Police Commissioner Kuldeep Jain held a meeting with the officials of RTO, KSRTC, Smart City, Mangalore City Corporation and private bus owners at the Police Commissioner’s office here on March 31.

Before the meeting, the Police commissioner along with the DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, ACP Traffic Geetha Kulkarni, the President of the Bus Owners Association, RTO officials, KSRTC, Smart City Officials visited the Service bus stand at State bank to check and make necessary arrangements for all the buses including City, private and service buses to stop inside the Service bus stand.

At present the city buses halt on the road at Statebank creating traffic congestion. To avoid traffic congestion on the road and make way for the free flow of other vehicles all the buses will move through the Statebank Service bus stand.

All the officials of RTO, KSRTC, Bus Owners Association, MCC and Smart City officials agreed to the new arrangement of stopping City buses in the Statebank Service bus stand.

