All College Student Union Appeal VC of MU and DC Regarding Issues Faced by Students

All College Student Union Appeal Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University P S Yadapadithaya and Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra Regarding Issues Faced by Students

Mangaluru : Although some colleges are offering options to pay fees in instalments, students say it is not enough and that the amount must be reduced. Even as the discussion around whether colleges can charge full fee rages on in education circles in Karnataka, students in universities and colleges alleged that they are under immense pressure to pay their fees. According to students, colleges have already given them deadlines to pay the fees. One college student speaking to Team Mangalorean said “Our college recently addressed the students and said ‘students who come to private institutions are from financially stable families’ and implied that we are simply creating an issue. This is not true. A lot of us took loans to study here, and with great difficulty. The college fails to accept any of this.”

“It is difficult to make arrangements for the fee now. The pandemic has created a lot of unexpected issues, including the financial burden and mental stress on parents. We have been trying hard to find a way out. Students from other institutions are also facing similar problems. Most of the students will be able to pay the fees, but there are a few students facing financial difficulties. Some students have skipped college this year” said Crystal, a degree student of a private school.

The situation has left students in the lurch. They are clueless about how they will manage financial stress caused by the pandemic. In order to come to the rescue of such students who are finding it hard to pay the fees, All College Student Union had submitted an appeal letter regarding the problems faced by the students in connection with the college fees to the Vice Chancellor of Mangaluru University, and Deputy Commissioner of DK. They have also given letters to Principals of Milagres College and Yenepoya College regarding the same issue.

Mangaluru All College Student Union president Athith Rai, Vice Presidents Abdul Rahiman Ayan and Abdul Razi K A , and MU ACSU coordinators Primus D’souza & Sawad Sullia submitted an appeal letter to the Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University regarding current issues faced by the students and the vice chancellor has promised them that he will solve all the issues mentioned by the union. Among the main issues that were discussed by the union members with the VC were – problems faced by interstate students, and college fee issues. The vice chancellor has stated that no college can charge a fine for any matters of the College. And has also mentioned that students can write the exam tomorrow even if they have not paid the fees but they should get a written letter stating that they will pay the fees by the earliest.

MU ACSU coordinator Primus D’souza speaking to team Mangalorean said, ” The principal of Milagres College, Mangaluru has given a word saying if a student gives a written letter saying that he/she is unable to pay the fees due to financial difficulties, such students can pay fees later on .We have submitted appeal letter to the principal of Yenepoya college, Mangaluru regarding the problems faced by the students and the exam issues. Students who are tested positive for COVID can submit their report to their mentors and these students can write the exam later on and students from Kerala and who are going take part in the elections can also have an expectation of writing the exam later on”

NOTICE TO ALL THE DEGREE STUDENTS HAVING EXAM TOMORROW : Students those who have not paid the fees kindly write a letter to there respective principal stating that they will pay the fees as soon as possible and if any college principal rejects please do contact ACSU Coordinator Primus D’souza-8971511173 or Sawad Sullia at 95919 72357