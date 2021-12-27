All Decked-Up Goldfinch Hotel with Xmas Decor Inaugurated by MRG Chairman K Prakash Shetty

All Decked-Up Goldfinch Hotel, Mangaluru (MRG Group) with Gingerbread House & Xmas Decor Inaugurated by MRG Group Chairman & Founder, and also Kannada Rajyotsava Awardee K Prakash Shetty

Mangaluru: No doubt that star hotels with glamorous light displays, over-the-top trees, and even a gigantic gingerbread train, are sure to put everyone in a holiday mood- and one star hotel in the City which is all decked-up for the holiday season is GOLDFINCH HOTEL, Bunts Hostel Road, Mangaluru. Yes, the holiday season brings joy, music, food, and lots of lights. For some of the ultimate in decorating inspiration, look to our friends in the hotel industry in Mangaluru a—they really know how to go all out, turning their premises into true winter wonderlands- and the staff of Goldfinch Hotel had done a great job in decorating the hotel, which impressed everyone, including the hotel guests.

The lavish Christmas deco lobby for the holiday season, was a welcome treat for the guests of the hotel and those just wanting to take a peek can admire it in all its glory. The Gingerbread House was created by Chefs Navendar, Praveen and Rajesh, using over 3000 chocolate biscuits, and decorated with cotton, sparkling colors and candies, under the direction of Executive Chef Venkat Rame Gowda. It took about five days to create the lovely GB House. Strung with numerous lights the lobby wore a festive look to impress everyone.

But the gilded adornments don’t stop with the lobby, but also the in-house restaurants, and conference/party halls. Guests staying in the hotel during the holidays had the Golden Christmas Experience, with special offers on dining and stay. A glorious Goldfinch hotel embraced in red and green in its decor, showed that it was Christmas-ready, making it the perfect setting for a classic Christmas.Twinkling lights, glitter, and petit fours, everyone enjoyed a little holiday glamor.

The Christmas lighting was inaugurated a couple of days ago by turning on the switch by MRG Group chairman K Prakash Shetty, joined by General Manager of the hotel Jayanth B, and a few other HoD’s. Ms Kamala Dhalal from the F & B department impersonated as Santa Claus made the children and guests happy by distributing candies in the lobby.This holiday season, why not spend the most wonderful time of the year in this luxury-themed Christmas hotel? Get out of your homes, and end the year on the right note by treating yourself to a lavish vacation.

Goldfinch Hotel with enchanting decor to lavish buffets and festive activities the whole family will enjoy, they’ll help you rediscover the magic of Christmas and New Year. At this hotel, the holidays are celebrated in the most lavish way possible and have hosted royalty, aristocracy, and other discerning guests. It’s safe to say they know how to roll out the red carpet for their guests.

Many holiday events take place in December and this hotel is transformed into an enchanting winter wonderland. After you’ve had your fill of holiday cheer, your room or suite will be an inviting place to return to. Each elegantly styled unit exudes luxury. So end your year on the right note at GOLDFINCH HOTEL!

