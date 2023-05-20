All dressed To Thrill, 180 Students & Faculties AWARDED during KMC College Day & Awards Ceremony

All dressed To Thrill, 180 Students & Faculties AWARDED during the glittering and glamorous Kasturba Medical College (KMC) College Day & Awards Ceremony held on Friday, 19 May 2023 at Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre, Mangaluru

“One finger cannot do much. It is only when all the five fingers come together that we get strength.” – (Late) Dr TMA Pai-the Founder of Manipal Education Institutions/MAHE

Mangaluru: Wow- more than just an ordinary College Day and Awards Ceremony, this glamorous event seemed like a Filmfare Awards Nite, where the 180 Students, Alumni and Faculties all dressed to thrill in their glittering sarees/salwar Kameez/3-piece suits, amidst their parents, colleagues, batchmates, teachers, all beaming with pride of their accomplishments and achievements in academics and co-curricular activities, were all set to receive their Awards/Certificates/Prizes, during the glittering and glamorous College Day and Awards Ceremony of Kasturba Medical College (KMC), held on Friday, 19 May 2023 at Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre, Mangaluru.

Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, was established in 1955. Since its founding, it has distinguished itself as one of the top educational institutions, providing aspiring doctors with the best possible medical training. The founder’s exemplary and guiding ethos, which is deeply ingrained in all of the staff and students at KMC Mangalore, serves as a benchmark for success. The exceptional teachers and students at the esteemed institute were honoured today.

Just like Jio’s “Double Dhamaka” offer, the invited guests and well-wishers got the opportunity to take part in the double extravaganza “College Day” cum “Awards Ceremony”, during one memorable evening. The outstanding students, faculties and Alumni of KMC receive prizes/certificates in recognition of their noteworthy accomplishments. The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song by Dr Saraswathy M. V., Senior Resident of Community Medicine, KMC, Mangaluru. Quoting Sheryl Sandberg, “Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that the impact lasts in your absence”. There is no one who embodies this fact more than our esteemed founder and Padma Shri awardee, the Late Dr TMA Pai, whose enduring legacy is deeply ingrained in the essence of this powerful institution and instils a sense of pride in each of the KMC fraternity as they reflect on their remarkable progress.

The dignitaries on the dais, namely-the Chief guest, Prof Dr Sanjay Zodpey, President of the Public Health Foundation, India, accompanied by the Guest of Honour, Dr Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, Chairperson of Multi Commodity Exchange Limited, Lt. Gen (Dr) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor MAHE, Manipal, Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Mangaluru campus, Dr Sharath K. Rao, the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Health Sciences, MAHE, Manipal, Dr B. Unnikrishnan, Dean, KMC Mangluru, Dr B. Suresh Kumar Shetty, Dr Pramod Kumar, and Dr Shrikala Baliga, Associate Deans, KMC Mangaluru inaugurated the programme by lighting the traditional lamp, which symbolized the conquering of darkness and illumination of our hearts with truth and knowledge, following which the dignitaries paid heartfelt respects by offering a floral tribute to the portrait of Founder Late Dr TMA Pai.

Leadership is all about impact, influence, and inspiration. KMC is ecstatic to have someone on their team that exemplifies virtue, could turn the desire of our founder into a vision, and inspires all of them to take action. And he is Dr Unnikrishnan- The Dean of KMC, who welcomed the audience and also read the College report of the previous year. Leadership is about nurturing growth, fostering development, and enabling individuals to surpass their own expectations. Honourable Vice Chancellor of MAHE, Lt Gen Dr M D Venkatesh, addressed the gathering and illuminated the path ahead for the staff and students of KMC.

Dr B. Suresh Kumar Shetty, Associate Dean, KMC Mangalore, read out the names of the exceptional undergraduate students. Lt. Gen. (Dr) M. D. Venkatesh, gave away the first set of awards to the students. Prizes and Certificates to the Students (Part I, UG) was given by Dr Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Mangalore campus. Prizes and Certificates to the Students (Part II, UG) were also given.

Guest of honour, Dr Harsh Kumar Bhanwala addressing the audience said that transformation of quality is part of life, and health and good education are also important. “For the development of a community, lots of doctors are involved, and doctors resonate with people for community development. But sadly doctors are short in rural areas, which needs to be addressed. No doubt KMC is the finest medical college which inculcates good education and training to the students. KMC should also add IT as part of the academic field so that the students have a thorough knowledge of IT in the present digital world”. added Dr Harsh Kumar. Dr Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Mangalore campus felicitated Dr. Harsh Kumar Bhanwala.

Dr Pramod Kumar, Associate Dean, KMC Mangalore read out the list of the talented postgraduates who received prizes and certificates, and guest of honour, Dr Harsh Kumar Bhanwala presented them. Prestigious PRAISE Awards to acknowledge the young researchers who have made significant contributions to the field of academic research were also given. The acronym PRAISE stands for Policy of Publication and Research Award Incentive for Students to Excel. Dr Chakrapani M., Professor of Medicine, KMC Mangalore, one the finest researchers of KMC institution, read out the names of the recipients, and Lt. Gen. (Dr) M. D. Venkatesh, the esteemed vice chancellor of MAHE, gave the prizes.

Introduction of the Chief Guest by Dr Shrikala Baliga, following which in his address Chief guest, Prof Dr Sanjay Zodpey, President of the Public Health Foundation, India said, ” Doctors have a big responsibility when it comes to health care. Sadly, on the 75th Independence of India, the country still has the lowest life dependency. Millions die of various diseases. As graduating students, you have to play a big role in the health sector. There are several challenges to face in the health sector, but you need to face them, overcome them and make a difference among the people. KMC is doing a great job in inculcating valuable knowledge on health among the students so that they could be an asset to the nation and world in serving the suffering humanity through their service,” added Dr Sanjay Zodpey. Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. (Dr.) MD Venkatesh felicitated Prof Dr Sanjay Zodpey.

Prizes and Certificates to the Faculty (Best A-V aid Award); Prizes and Certificates to the Faculty (Distinguished Alumni Award), among many other awards in various sections were presented. The best outgoing student of the Final MBBS 2022 award went to Dr Samhitha D, and the chief guest gave her the award for her historic victory. Toast to the Institution was done by the Best outgoing student of Final MBBS 2022 Dr Samhitha D. Vote of Thanks by Dr Shrikala Baliga, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Dr Saraswathy Sreeram – Dept of Pathology, KMC, and Dr Gajan Bajaj-Dept of Audiology, KMC.

The celebration ended with a bunch of selfies and group photos, and the students made the best of the time. Thus came the end of the College Day and Award Ceremony, marking a moment of reflection on the past year’s events and a renewed sense of optimism as everyone contemplated the path ahead.

