All eyes on Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Bengal



Kolkata: To strength the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) organisational support in the rural outskirts before the high-voltage 2021 Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to arrive in Kolkata on Friday night on a two-day visit to the state on Saturday and Sunday.

“I am arriving in Kolkata tonight on a two-day visit. I am eagerly waiting to interact with my brothers and sisters in Bengal,” Shah Tweeted.

Shah is scheduled to address roadshows and attend public rallies in two western districts of Bengal – Midnapore and Birbhum – during his two-day visit. Dissident Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari is also expected to join the BJP during Shah’s rally in Midnapore, sources said.

Shah will arrive in Midnapore district on Saturday and he is proposed to visit the Ramkrishna Mission and Siddheshwari Kali temple in the district. In the evening, he will address a political rally. In between, Shah will have lunch at a farmer’s residence at Belijuri village in Midnapore.

After his day’s programme, the Union minister will return to Kolkata and is likely to have a meeting with his party colleagues at a hotel in Kolkata’s Rajarhat.

On Sunday, Shah will be in Bolpur in Birbhum district. He will visit the Visva Bharati University and is slated to have lunch at a Bengali folk singer’s house.

A roadshow in Birbhum has also been scheduled for Sunday. The Union Home Minister is expected to interact with the locals and visit farmers’ households in the district, party sources said.