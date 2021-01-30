Spread the love



















All eyes on Land Trades Habitat One54 as the affordable luxury homes project nears completion

Being unique means to stand out from the crowd. ‘Habitat One54’ is one such unique entity. ‘Habitat One54’ was born at a time when Mangaloreans were transitioning from old-world flats to modern lifestyle solutions. Responding to this genuine market sentiment, city-based Land Trades Builders and Developers conceived ‘Habitat One54’, a residential project which blends lifestyle aspirations with the comfort, convenience and security of a flat. And all this offered at an absolutely affordable cost.

Now as it nears completion, it is attracting much attention for ushering in a new era in affordable luxury living. Having completed the basic construction work on the project on time as promised, ‘Habitat One54’ is presently undergoing finishing work. The magnificent completed housing complex is expected to be due for formal inauguration in the coming months.

Situated in the peaceful locality of Derebail, ‘Habitat One54’ is one of the first budget-friendly apartments in the city to offer astonishing value-added features and facilities like gymnasium, visitor’s lounge, children’s play area and gated security for as low as Rs 30 lac for a single bedroom and Rs 40 lac for two-bedroom apartment respectively. The price includes costs like car park, GST and deposit. ‘Habitat One54’ is best suited for middle-class buyers like salaried persons, bank employees, teachers and lecturers.

‘Habitat One54’ comprises 154 homes spread over four blocks in 1.23 acre of land. Each block is made up of ground plus Five Floors with two basement floors for car parking. There are 130 two-bedroom flats and 24 single bedroom apartments. The 2BHK flats are of 970, 975 and 980 sq ft area and 1BHK flats are of 770 sq ft. ‘Habitat One54’ is specially designed to meet the needs and aspirations of the urban middle class. This property allows ample space for central courtyards and space for jogging track. Residents will enjoy a wide range of facilities like continuous power with generator back-up, 24-hour water supply, security with CCTV surveillance and fire-fighting system, intercom connecting flats with security, reticulated gas connection, sewage treatment plant, drinking water filtration plant, rainwater harvesting system and landscaping.

True to Land Trades philosophy of giving the best to every project, the project execution by the international renowned MFARConstructions ensures quality construction and excellent finish. Despite being a budget-friendly apartment, no compromise is made on quality and only branded materials are used in construction.

“Today flats are the first option for homebuyers in Mangalore. In the modern scenario, genuine value addition is a crucial factor in any housing project. We have integrated our best understanding of the emerging housing market in conceptualizing ‘Habitat One54’ to give our customers the optimum choice in housing,” says K ShrinathHebbar, the proprietor of Land Trades Builders and Developers.

One of the most attractive aspects of ‘Habitat One54’ is its serene location adjacent to Derebail Church. It places residents within close proximity to National Highway 66, AJ Hospital and the bustling residential locality of Bejai-Kuntikana. It is a very convenient location for reaching New Mangalore Port/MCF, Infosys Kottara, Kadri Hills, Saibeen Complex/City Corporation Office. Most of the elite automobile dealers like Maruti, Honda, Ford, Hyundai, TVS and their service centres are situated in this locality.

Eligibility Under Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana (Urban) Scheme

Habitat ONE54 conforms to the requirements of PradhanMantriAwazYojana‘Housing For All’ (Urban) Scheme under the Low Income Group (LIG) category. Housing loans availed under this scheme enjoy credit-linked interest subsidy @Rs. 6.50% for up to 15 years and a subsidy amount of Rs 2.20 lakhs. The state government’s new norms for reducing stamp duty and registration fee for affordable homes is an added benefit for the home buyers.

ABOUT PROJECT PROMOTERS

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded as a start-up venture by K ShrinathHebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur on October 28, 1992. It is an ISO 9000:2015 firm enjoying ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. Having pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangaluru, Land Trades ventured into apartment construction in the year 2008. Over the years, it has emerged as one of the leading property developers in the city with a record number of completed projects to its credit, including landmark residential developments like Sai Grandeur, Maurishka Palace, Atlantis and Solitaire. The firm has so far completed 38 residential projects adding to 3,000+ homes and a built-up area of 41.32 lac sq ft.