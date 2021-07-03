All India 80th rank for Sahyadri College in Times Engineering Institute Ranking Survey 2021

Spread the love



















All India 80th rank for Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management in Times Engineering Institute Ranking Survey 2021

Mangaluru : Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management has been ranked among the Top 100 Engineering Colleges in India in the prestigious Times Engineering Institute Ranking Survey 2021 conducted by the Times group. In the overall Top Colleges ranking Sahyadri College has secured All India 80th rank and in the Top Placements ranking Sahyadri College has secured All India 50th rank. The objective of this survey was to identify and rank Top Engineering Colleges in India. The survey was based on different parameters like infrastructure, placements, faculty, courses, industry connect, research activities, global exposure etc to arrive at the final ranking.

Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management is placed among the Top 25 colleges nationally in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA-2020). It has been awarded 4 Star rating by the Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education (MoE), Govt of India. Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management has also won Times Business Award 2021 for Excellence in Entrepreneurship Development Programs.

With three in-house industries, five startups and 11 LLPs within the campus, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management has played a pivotal role in serving top MNCs and Government organizations by inspiring students. The institution has succeeded in attracting four rounds of funding through the ELEVATE program organized by the Government. The students of Sahyadri College are placed in many core companies with higher packages up to Rs 40 LPA and a record placement close to 710 offers by more than 165 reputed companies this year.

