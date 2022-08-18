‘All India Hair & Beauty Association’ Kar Mangaluru Chapter Launched in City

‘All India Hair & Beauty Association’ Karnataka Mangaluru Chapter Launched in City on 16 August 2022 by Dr Sangeetha Chauhan-the Founder of All India Hair & Beauty Association (AIHBA)

Mangaluru: All India Hair and Beauty Association (AIHBA) started with an aim to serve as apex body to all the recognized beauticians, hair stylists & other industry experts. AIHBA collaborated with OMC (www.omchairworld.com) to educate, recognize and award the experts. It is an association which holds seminars, training sessions & examinations to certify the Indian individuals and provides a platform to participate at International level.

AIHBA consists of a set of people gathered from all over India, Associated with this fraternity for four decades Nationally and Internationally recognized personnelArtists, practitioners and guiders. AIBHA is an association that has members ranging from hair and beauty salons, day spas, hair and beauty product manufacturers and suppliers, associations and training colleges It is collaborated with OMC , an international organisation which educates , recognizes and awards skilled artists. It will have centres all over india with head office at New Delhi

The Goal of AIBHA is to Advance the professional beauty industry by providing its members with business tools, education, networking, events and more to ensure business and career success with integrity;bring Indian talent to OMC standards; Protect beauty and hair industry from the exploitation by tax and other government authorities.

Regarding OMC, it is the world’s biggest beauty organization, with over 60 member countries and 1,000,000 salon owners worldwide. It is the Producer of OMC HairWorld “World Championship of Beauty”, and is an International School or Academy Trademark License; Hold World championships & Zonal championships; India comes in Asia-pacific zone Championship. The most recent Asia-Pacific competition was in Milan,Italy 2011, and in a few years AIHBA will organize Asia-pacific competition in India.

The New Team of ‘All India Hair & Beauty Association’ Karnataka Mangaluru Chapter L-R : Ms Chitra Praveen (Vice President); Ms Rajani ( Joint Treasurer); Jagadish ( Treasurer); Ms Mercy Veena D’souza (President); Ms Sonia D’leema ( Secretary); Ms Shanthi Shetty ( joint Secretary)

Standing L-R : Ms Sharadha Suresh, Ms Rohini Chauhan, Ms Sneha; Ms Ayesha Shehnaz; Ms Sneha Shetty; Ms Latha Harish; Ms Shamaprakash; Ms Padma and Ms Roopa Ranjan

So it was a proud moment for nearly 300 plus beauticians running Beauty Salons, Hair Academies, and other beauty and make-up related firms to belong to the ‘All India Hair & Beauty Association’ Karnataka Mangaluru Chapter which was launched in Mangaluru on 16 August 2022 at St sebastian Church JHall, Bendore, Mangaluru by Dr Sangeetha Chauhan-the Founder of All India Hair & Beauty Association (AIHBA). All these beauticians who work hard to give a glamorous look to their clients, this time was their turn to beautify themselves, with make-up, hair-do, etc and they were all dressed to thrill, when they arrived at the hall for the programme.

Following a prayer song invoking God’s blessings by Ms Chitra Praveen 0f Fresh Look Beauty Parlour, Mangaluru, the welcome address was delivered by Ms Shantjha Shetty-the owner of Samara Beauty Parlour, Mangaluru, followed by briefing of AIBHA by Antony David- Vice-President, AIBHA. The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by chief guest, Dr Sangeetha Chauhan, the Founder of AIBHA, joined by Antony David, Ms Bhavani Sridhar;- President of AIBHA Bengaluru; Ms Mary Pedrick Dias- Senior Labour Inspector , Govt Labour Dept; Ms Ganga Sridhar; Ms Sathya Kishore, Pattabhi raman; Ms Veena; and Sridhar P ( all Core Committee members of AIBHA, Bengaluru; and Mercy Veena D’souza and Ms Sonia D’leema-both Founder members of Mangalore Ladies Beauty Association, followed by Nada Geethe.

Addressing the audience, chief guest Dr Sangeetha Chauhan said, “Your profession is just a doctor, Engineer or a P hd holder, and you should be proud of it, and many of you now being a member of AIBHA, it is an added feather in your cap. AIHBA is an organization involving all concerned with beauty, and also an organization of beauty experts, cosmetic manufacturers, beauty product sellers, middlemen women and men, with a membership of over 10 lakhs at the national level. The organization has close ties with international beauty organizations. AIHBA organization works closely with government owned Skill India, NSDC, Wellness, Skill Konnect, organizations”.

“The main objectives of this organization are: To promote our beauty professionals nationally and internationally to the level; Collecting good information and enhancing our skills Calling skilled experts from other states to us and passing on that information to us and identifying our expert talents and sending them to other states and uplifting them; Organizing workshops to educate the owners of this organization on the values of ownership. The primary benefits are -New information workshops three times a year for free; Giving to the members of the organization; Providing ongoing high level national and international beauty training at low cost” added Dr Chauhan..

She added , “To provide opportunities to represent our organization’s representatives in national and international beauty pageants; Arranging such competitions for us too; Informing the members of the organization about the facilities available from the government And helping to take advantage of it; Helping to get subsidies from the government; To recognize and reward our various beauty related talents and try to elevate them to national and international level; Taxation by Govt to organization sponsoring AIHBA organization will be an exception”.

Ms Mary Pedrick Dias- Senior Labour Inspector , Govt Labour Department briefed about the benefits of “Pradhan Mantri Shrama Yogi Maan Dhan Pension” and urged the participants to avail the opportunity. Many members of .Mangalore Ladies Beauty Association were felicitated on the occasion, and the vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Mercy Veena D’souza, the Proprietor of Mercy Beauty Academy and salon, Mangaluru. Major Sponsor of the AIHBA Launch is ‘K. T. Professional KeHAIR THERAPY’. On the occasion many participants could registered to avail “Pradhan Mantri Shrama Yogi Maan Dhan Pension” and “E-shram card” to avail government facilities which was organised by the Government Labour office. All women and men of Mangaluru, Udupi district, Cosmetologists, beauty Intermediaries as well tool and product manufacturers, among others participated.

Establishing the AIHBA Mangalore organization in Mangalore will deliver benefits to its members, the talents they have nationally and to raise it to international level. The programme was compered by Rakesh Shetty, the proprietor of Icon Beauty Academy & Salon, Mangaluru. Following the formal programme, and after a warm up of a few dance moves by the participants, it was time for sessions on Real Hair extensions Master class, conducted by Ms Disha Patel from Rajkot, Gujarat, and Rajan from Gala Professional Salon/Academy, Mumbai.

