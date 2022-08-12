‘All India Hair & Beauty Association’ to be Launched in City on 16 August

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Ms Mercy Veena D’souza- Proprietor of Mercy Beauty Academy, angaluru & also the Founder of Mangalore Ladies Beauty Association said, ” AIHBA stands for “All India Hair & Beauty Association”. It means an organization involving all concerned with beauty. It is an organization of beauty experts, cosmetic manufacturers, beauty product sellers, middlemen women and men, with a membership of over 10 lakhs at the national level. The organization has close ties with international beauty organizations. AIHBA organization works closely with government owned Skill India, NSDC, Wellness, Skill Konnect, organizations”.

“On 16th August 2022 AIHBA will be launched in Mangaluru at ST. Sebastian Church Hall Bendore, Mangaluru at 9 am and will continue till 5 pm with seminar and other activities. Major Sponsor of the AIHBA Launch is ‘K. T. Professional KeHAIR THERAPY’. On the occasion we will also register beauty professionals to avail “Pradhan Mantri Shrama Yogi Maan Dhan Pension” and “E-shram card” to avail government facilities which will be organised by the Government Labour office. All women and men of Mangaluru, Udupi district, Cosmetologists, beauty Intermediaries as well tool and product manufacturers, among others will participate” added Ms Mercy.

She further said, “We are inviting shop owners and beauty professionals. 1,000 people are expected to attend the event. Founder and officials from AIHBA Benagaluruwill do the inauguration. We are inviting representatives from inter states. They will share the benefits and impressions of this organization. The main objectives of this organization are:

• To promote our beauty professionals nationally and internationally to the level

• This organization is present as it is spread all over the country

*Collecting good information and enhancing our skills Calling skilled experts from other states to us and passing on that information to us and identifying our expert talents and sending them to other states and uplifting them,

• Organizing workshops to educate the owners of this organization on the values of ownership.

Primary Benefits of Organization:

*New information workshops three times a year for free

*Giving to the members of the organization.

* Providing ongoing high level national and international beauty training at low cost.

*To provide opportunities to represent our organization’s representatives in national and international beauty pageants.

*Arranging such competitions for us too.

• Informing the members of the organization about the facilities available from the government And helping to take advantage of it.

• Helping to get subsidies from the government.

• To recognize and reward our various beauty related talents and try to elevate them to national and international level,

• Taxation by Govt to organization sponsoring AIHBA organization will be an exception

• Establishing the AIHBA Mangalore organization in Mangalore delivering benefits to its members, the talents we have nationally and we are trying to raise it to international level.

Jagdish Someshwar-Proprietor Beauty Planet, Mangaluru; Ms Sonia de Lima-Proprietor, Sonis Beauty Salon & Founder President Mangalore Ladies Beauty Association; Ms Chitra Praveen-Proprietor, Fresh Look Salon; and Ms Shantha R. Shetty-Proprietor, Samara Beauty Salon were present on the dais during the press meet.

