All India Level AICTE-ISTE Refresher Program Inaugurated at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Mangaluru: The All India Level AICTE-ISTE Refresher Program organized by the department of mechanical engineering of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management was virtually inaugurated by Dr B. E. Rangaswamy, Registrar-Evaluation, VTU today, 25th March 2021 at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Adyar, Mangaluru. The week-long refresher program is jointly sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), Government of India.

In his inaugural address, Dr B. E. Rangaswamy stressed that collaborative learning and cooperative learning was very much required for the implementation of the National Education Policy. He emphasised that students must not only learn the technical skills but also team player skills, leadership and communication skills, multidisciplinary skills that are required for new emerging technologies and products.

AICTE-ISTE Refresher Programs are essential for teachers in technical institutions for their professional refinement. These programs update the knowledge of teachers by providing an opportunity for interaction and mutual exchange of ideas between teachers interested in particular areas of specialization. It also provides an opportunity for teachers to familiarize themselves with modern engineering practices, including the latest technological advances adopted by the industry.

Dr Rajesha S., Principal of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management welcomed the gathering. Dr Rathishchandra R.Gatti, Professor and organising secretary of the event presented the schedule of the event. Dr S. Manjappa, Director-Research and advisory Committee member of the event spoke about the importance of Collaborative and Cooperative Learning. Dr Ravichandra K.R., HoD-Mechanical and Chairman of the organising committee delivered the vote of thanks. Members of the organising committee, Dr Nalini E. Rebello, Dean-Academics, Dr Srinath, Professor and C00, Prof Ajith BS, Prof Pavitra Ajagol, Prof Soumyashree, Mr Vishal Bajpe and other faculty members were present during the session.

The AICTE-ISTE Refresher Program at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management will be conducted online in three phases, Phase 1 from 25 March to 31 March 2021, Phase 2 from 06 April to 12 April 2021 and PHASE 3 from 22 April to 28 April 2021.



