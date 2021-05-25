Spread the love



















All Italian regions become Covid-19 low risk



Rome: All Italian regions turned to “yellow” on Monday, indicating a low risk of contagion, and the lowest level of anti-Covid-19 restrictions, according to national health authorities.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced this last Friday following the latest monitoring report by the National Institute of Health (ISS), the Xinhua news agency reported.

During the week from May 10 to May 16, the national Covid-19 reproduction number (R number), an indicator used to determine how fast the Covid-19 is spreading, dropped to 0.78 from 0.86 registered in the previous ISS weekly survey.

Overall, the R number below 1 shows the pandemic is in a regressive phase.

The coronavirus incidence rate also dropped to 66 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week from May 10 to May 16, against 96 in the previous week.

All major pandemic indicators kept improving, and especially the number of active infections, of people hospitalised, and of patients in serious conditions admitted to intensive care units, all of which have been dropping steadily in the latest weeks.

Italy has registered 4.19 million coronavirus cases, including 125,225 deaths.

The positive trend was directly linked to the ongoing vaccination campaign, which has been gaining steam in the latest weeks, according to the health minister.

Some 30 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, and over 10 million people have been fully immunized after receiving both doses, according to the Health Ministry.

