‘All Ongoing Smart City Projects to be Completed by Dec/Jan’- Minister V Sunil Kumar



Mangaluru: Touring around the City, District Minister V Sunil Kumar, joined by Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra, MSCL Managing Director Prashant Kumar Mishra, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshay Sridhar and MSCL General Manager Arun Prabha, among others said that all ongoing Smart City projects will be opened for public by December 2022 or January 2023.

After inspection of .various Smart City the minister said that the projects including the new indoor stadium near Urwa Market, development of Mangala Stadium, pedestrian plaza near Clock Tower, International Swimming Pool at Yemmekere, Kadri Park development and smart roads are being expedited.

He added “Various development projects have been taken up through the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) at an estimated cost of Rs 931 crore. Out of 48 projects, many of them have reached the completion stage. The benefits of the projects should be made available to people at the earliest. Hence, directions have been given to contractors to complete all works by December of January next year. Contractors also have been directed to take up work without causing inconvenience to the public during the rainy season,” .

Minister further said “The new swimming pool of international standards being constructed through the MSCL will be one of the major venues in Karnataka for state and national events. The work of Kadri Park development has achieved 90% progress. Various amenities for visitors have been developed at the park and very soon a meeting will be held to discuss the vehicle parking issue,” .

“The service bus stand in the city, which was in a neglected state for many years, has been developed by providing all infrastructure. The work is expected to be complete within a few months. In addition to MSCL projects, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) also has been taking up various projects. The construction of a Kankanady market complex taken up by MCC at an estimated cost of Rs 41.5 crore will also be completed by December” added Sunil Kumar.