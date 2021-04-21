Spread the love



















‘All-party meet convened by K’taka Guv unconstitutional’



Bengaluru: Karnataka leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah termed on Tuesday the all party meeting convened by Governor Vajubhai Vala was ‘unconstitutional’ and he has no power to do so.

“This meeting tantamount to interference in the governance by the Governor,” he said while speaking during the all-party meeting chaired by the Governor.

“I am taking part in this meeting only to honour the Governor’s wish, but as an elected representative and as an opposition leader I register my protest for the Governor convening this unconstitutional meeting of all parties,” he said.

He said that the Governor who has convened a meeting has no wherewithal to implement the suggestions given by the Opposition members. “What type of decision can the Governor take? In a democratic setup, only the elected government and council of ministers can take decisions and implement it,” he asserted.

The opposition leader added that the constitution does not give any scope to call such a meeting too when the elected government is in power. “This is clear case of Govenor’s interfenrce in the government,” he said and added that at least Chief Minister Yediyurappa should have consulted with the Advocate General before saying yes to such meeting.



