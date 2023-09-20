All political parties in K’taka must unite over Cauvery water dispute: Kumaraswamy



Ramanagara: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior JD-U leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that the people of Karnataka are dejected with Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery water dispute.

“Tamil Nadu is damaging the federal structure in India,” he underlined.

Speaking to the media, Kumarasway said, “We have built a dam here and we have built it with the money of our people. The Central government did not give any funds for it. This thing must be understood. The dam is located in our state, we have built it. We are made to tolerate the domination of Tamil Nadu for 200 years in the Cauvery dispute. Is this federalism?”

“We have got to make a strong decision. For how many years this domination should be tolerated? If the order is not complied with, will they jail us? Let them send us to prison. What kind of federal structure is this,” Kumaraswamy asked.

“All the political parties in the state must unite undermining differences. In Tamil Nadu, all the political parties unite. Likewise, all the parties should join hands in Karnataka as well. Yet, we are fighting with each other for politics,” he said.

The state government should have filed an emergency petition before the Supreme Court immediately after the concerned authority asked the state to release water. Instead, the state government rushed to release water to Tamil Nadu, he said.

“I will raise the issue when I go to Delhi. I will not hesitate to discuss the matter for the sake of alliance with the BJP in Karnataka. Likewise, the BJP leaders should talk to PM Narendra Modi to safeguard the interest of the state,” he said.

