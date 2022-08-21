‘All Potholes In City Will Be Filled by Saturday’ -Did MLA Meant to say ‘SAT August 2023’?

‘All Potholes In City Will Be Filled by Saturday’ -Did MLA Vedavyas Kamath meant to say SATURDAY August 2023? I bet a ride/drive on the roads filled with potholes is akin to a ride on a ‘CAMEL’S BACK’- just bumpy!

Mangaluru: During a meeting held with Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Mayor Premanand Shetty, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara, and Chief Whip, among other officials MLA Vedavyas Kamath said, “We are all aware of the numerous potholes in the City, which have been posing risk to motorists and pedestrians. The potholes on the national highway and corporation limits have been ordered to be filled considering the recent road accidents. While a bunch of potholes have already been filled, the rest will be taken care of by SATURDAY”.

“We have received pictures of potholes and bad roads from the public through the WhatsApp provided by MCC, and action has been taken in due time. It should be noted that the potholes were formed because of continuous heavy rainfall equivalent to two years’ showers in a month. Since no work can be undertaken during the monsoon, we are seeing roads in bad condition, including potholes”, added MLA.

MLA Kamath also said, “Due to the ongoing work of Smart City, Gail Gas Line Co, KUIDFC, and Jalasiri Water project, many roads that were dug, are yet to be restored to their original condition. Also, the reason for the delay of the work was due to the fact that many migrant workers who went to their hometowns during the Pandemic time, never returned, which put MCC with a lack of labourers since the time limit of the funds package will expire if the works are not executed soon. Therefore it is advisable to carry on with the road work and other developmental works soon. But in case of rains, the work could be delayed further”.

Well said by the MLA, and also when he said that all the potholes in the City will be taken care of and filled by SATURDAY, I have a second thought that whether he meant SATURDAY AUGUST 2023? Because, as of Sunday, 21 August there are still quite a number of potholes, some look like craters, which pose risks to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. Even after the death of a 20-year-old engineering student Athish and an MSc student injured seriously, all because of trying to avoid potholes.

A MEGA POTHOLE filled with Rain Water looks like a MINI-SWIMMING POOL near Kankanady Market

Even after there has been quite a large number of posts on social media, and stories in print and electronic media regarding the dangers of potholes to human lives, no one from MCC nor MSCL nor our politicians have taken any seriousness to rectify the situation. With the concerned authorities delaying in filling the potholes, they are getting deeper and deeper posing more danger to lives. Although it’s bad to drive on the main City streets, stricken with numerous potholes — similar problems have been experienced by Mangaloreans driving on the side streets and lanes. It’s a treacherous time — It’s once again pothole season in Kudla.

POTHOLES near Bendoorwell neglected since days are getting WORSE day by day

The City streets are decorated with potholes, and I bet between each kilometre there are chances that you’ll come across potholes. Mangaluru roads have started resembling the craters on the moon? And the potholes near Bendoorwell still exist since days, even after quite a few reminders were forwarded to MCC Commissioner through WhatsApp – just a little portion of the pothole area is repaired. Also, there is a huge pothole full of water near the Kankanady market, which looks like a mini- swimming pool.

And these existing potholes are getting BIGGER & BIGGER day by day, and neither the area ward corporator, nor the MCC Mayor, MCC Commissioner and other officials in MCC are bothered to take any action. And the worst part is that every year huge potholes appear in the same location, and no one has taken any initiative in concreting the area, while a little further from that spot has been concretized.

After complaints have been sent about potholes to MCC via WhatsApp, just for name sake they will send a few workers who will do shabby work and leave. Throwing some loose stuff in a hole and just hoping the traffic driving over it will fix it, will not serve the purpose. As long as cheap quality tar is being used and layered too thinly, we will continue to have these problems every year. It’s an obvious pattern and I wonder why nobody is looking into this.

The evidence now says otherwise. I think the only way to solve the current pothole mess is to lay a two-layered concrete road with a seal coat but the problem is, our authorities I bet are busy playing blame games. Without any delay, MCC should undertake a major exercise to refurbish City’s potholes, if not chances are more two-wheeler riders will lose lives or get seriously injured. Is anyone listening?

And these potholes are dangerous to lives, especially for two-wheeler riders, who could get seriously injured or lose lives. Driving or Riding on Mangalore streets, and for that matter, even on the outskirts of the City, is like an obstacle course. Drivers keep swerving and manoeuvring to make sure they miss every pothole. These potholes have also worsened the chronic traffic jams which Mangaloreans face every day, especially near Bendorewell, Nanthoor Junction, Bunder, and Kottara-Chowki, among other places. Anyone who has had the misfortune of commuting on the stretch from Bendorewell junction going towards Balmatta or Bendore will testify what a great pain the ride is – literally – owing to the numerous potholes that punctuate the road.

So while waiting for our roads to be restored for a smooth ride, just brace yourself because it’s once again pothole season in Mangaluru. And for sure, the MCC authorities will not take any action, until a few tiny cars get stuck in the pothole or a few riders fall off their two-wheelers.

