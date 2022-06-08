All Religions Preach Humanity: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: All religions preach humanity, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. He was speaking at a function to greet the pilgrims set to board the first flight for Haj Pilgrimage-2022.

“One who completes Haj pilgrimage becomes a Haji on return to lead a pious life. Then only the pilgrimage is considered as meaningful. Where there is virtue, God will be there,” Bommai said.

He appealed to the pilgrims to pray for peace and prosperity of the country during their pilgrimage. About 450 pilgrims are leaving for Haj onboard the first flight from Bengaluru tomorrow.

Wakf Board President Maulana Shafi Sadi, Haj Committee President Raufuddin Kachrewale, Minorities Commission Chairman Abdul Azeem and others were present.