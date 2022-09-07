All set for Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: All is in place for “the biggest political yatra” ever undertaken in the country as Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on Wednesday at 5 p.m, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C.Venugopal said.

Gandhi will arrive here on Wednesday afternoon and from the airport, fly on a helicopter to Kanyakumari and after spending time at the various places there, begin the yatra.

Senior leaders and Chief Ministers of the Congress will be present on the occasion, apart from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

Venugopal said the yatra is to liberate the country from the Modi regime.

“For the past eight years, our country has gone back in all sectors and this yatra is not just a Congress yatra but for all those who are opposing the Centre. Hence the Congress is taking the lead with Gandhi and when it reaches Kashmir the people of the country will strongly take on the Modi government which has brought trouble for the people,” he said.

The yatra will have 118 permanent members and will crisscross the country covering over 3,750 km through 12 states and reach its destination in 150 days.

The yatra reaches the Kerala border on September 11 and it will cover 43 Assembly and 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state as it covers 453 km in 19 days.

