All Yellow Colored ‘Swabhimana Jatha’ to condemn Rejection of Sri Narayana Guru Tableau in City

A All Yellow Colored ‘Swabhimana Jatha’ to condemn Rejection of Sri Narayana Guru Tableau on Republic Day in New Delhi, will hit the City streets today (26 January) commencing from Kankanady Garodi to Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple carrying a photo of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. The Jatha will be led by Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister B Janardhan Poojary

Mangaluru: The streets leading from Kankanady Garodi Temple via Pumpwell, Bendoorwell, Balmatta Road, Hampankatta, K S Rao road, M G Road, Lady Hill circle, Kudroli Temple road is wearing a yellows look with banners and yellow buntings, to mark the ‘Swabhimana Jatha’ condemning the Rejection of Sri Narayana Guru Tableau on Republic Day in New Delhi. Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister B. Janardhan Poojary will lead a procession from Kankanady Garodi to Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple carrying a photo of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on Republic Day. The Jatha will commence from Kankanady Garodi at 3 pm on Wednesday, 26 January. It will pass through Pumpwell Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Hampankatta, KS Rao Road, PVS Circle, MG Road, Lady Hill Circle and reach Kudroli Temple. Ratha Yatras from various taluks will join the jatha at Lady Hill Circle, Mangaluru

A couple of days ago in a video message and in a release Poojary said that the Union Government should not have denied permission for the tableaux of Sree Narayana Guru proposed by the Kerala Government for the Republic Day parade in Delhi. All followers of Narayana Guru, irrespective of parties, caste and religion should condemn this, he said. He also said that different organizations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will take out a procession of Sree Narayana Guru’s tableaux in taluks on January 26. The Narayana Guru Sanghas can organize special pujas and spread the message of Sree Narayana Guru on that day.

“The day should become an opportunity to prove the self esteem of Narayana Guru followers,” Poojary said, adding that it is not a protest against anybody but an event to press for the rights of the followers. Meanwhile, BJP leader and chairman of Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (KEONICS) Harikrishna Bantwal said that the BJP will support the procession if it is held in an non-political manner. There should be no flag of the Congress in the procession. Instead the flag related to Sree Narayana Guru should be displayed. “Then we will support the event,” added Bantwal.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) extending support to this call by senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary, said that parishad activists will take part in the social reformer Narayana Guru’s tableau procession in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Mangaluru Divisional Secretary of the VHP Sharan Pumpwell said in a release that Poojary has said that all. irrespective of parties, caste and religion, should support the procession to be taken out in the taluks in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on the Republic Day, as a tableau of Narayana Guru proposed by the Kerala Government for the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi this year has not been selected. The VHP welcomes the statement of Mr. Poojary, he said.

“All Hindus have been hurt with the tableau not getting accommodated in Delhi’s parade due to a conspiracy by the Communists. Narayana Guru fought against inequality and untouchability and was one of the greatest saints in the country.The VHP requests all its activists to take part in the procession,” the divisional secretary said. Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Sunil Kumar Bajal said in a release stated that all Left, secular parties and other organizations will take out a procession in the city at 3 p.m. on January 26 from Clock Tower to the office of the Deputy Commissioner carrying a portrait of Narayana Guru. It is to condemn the Union government for not allowing a tableau of Narayana Guru from Kerala to participate in the Republic Day Parade in Delhi. By denying permission, the Union Government has humiliated the social reformer, said Bajal.

Meanwhile during a press meet Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple management committee said that those who are participating in the ‘Swabhimana Jatha’ should not use flags of any political parties. Instead, they should wear yellow shawls and hold yellow flags only. Kudroli temple committee treasurer R Padmaraj told reporters that various organizations in undivided Dakshina Kannada have decided to hold jathas to the temple as part of the Swabhimana Jatha to condemn the rejection of Sri Narayana Guru tableau on Republic Day. “Rallies from all taluks in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are expected to arrive at Kudroli temple. Only those who have faith in Sri Narayana Guru’s ideologies should take part in the jatha. Do not participate for any political intentions,” Padmaraj urged.

Social welfare minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari who met B Janardana Poojary to convince the veteran Congress leader said that the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have no role in the rejection of Kerala’s Republic Day tableau. The minister said the BJP delegation promised the Congress leader to support the Sri Narayana Guru portrait jathas planned on January 26.