Allahabad HC dismisses plea for scientific survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah premises

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust, which requested the court to direct the Mathura civil judge to decide its application for a scientific survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Eidgah premises before deciding on the objections raised against the suit by the opposite parties, namely the management committee of the mosque and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Justice Jayant Banerji on Monday dismissed the writ petition filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust through its President Ashutosh Pandey after hearing the counsel for the petitioner, Suresh Kumar Maurya, and counsel for the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, Punit Kumar Gupta.

Earlier, the petitioners had filed a suit before the Mathura civil judge in January 2023 along with a map and a request to protect its interests as well as their constitutional rights.

It was further requested that Krishna Janmabhoomi be restored at the place where the Shahi Masjid Eidgah exists.

The management committee of the Shahi Masjid Eidgah and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board filed their objections regarding the maintainability of the aforesaid suit.

They said the suit is barred by the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which provides that the nature of any place of worship cannot be altered as existed on August 15, 1947.

Multiple suits had been filed in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute in different courts of Mathura, with a common claim that the Eidgah complex was built on the land believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna and where a temple had existed.

In May, the Allahabad High Court directed to transfer all matters relating to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi- Shahi Eidgah Masjid dispute pending before a Mathura court to the high court.

