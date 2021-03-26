Spread the love



















Allahabad HC shut till April 4 over Covid resurge



Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): There will be no physical court hearings in the high court at Prayagraj and Lucknow on April 1 and 2 in view of the rapid surge in the number of Covid cases in these two districts.

There shall be not even be physical filing or e-filing of cases for these two days.

The high court is already closed for Holi vacations from March 28 to 31.

With April 3 and 4 being the weekend, the HC would now resume functioning on April 5.

As per a notification issued by Chief Justice Govind Mathur, the matters fixed for April 1 and 2 shall be taken up by the courts on April 6 and 8, respectively, at Prayagraj.

According to Registrar (Protocol), Ashish Kumar Srivastava, keeping in view the growing number of Covid-19 cases, under the order of chief justice, the photo affidavit centre has also been closed with immediate effect.