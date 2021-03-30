Spread the love



















Allegations against Jarkiholi false, he’ll campaign for us: Yediyurappa



Belagavi (Karnataka): Karnataka chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that it was quite evident that the woman involved in the Sleaze CD case is making baseless allegations on former minister, Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Taking part in filing of nomination of BJP’s Belgaum Lok Sabha candidate Mangala Suresh Angadi here, Yediyurappa said that he would invite Jarkiholi to campaign in favour of Mangala, widow of union minister of state railways, Suresh Angadi.

“Already it is known who is doing what in this (sleaze CD case). Allegations made against Jarkiholi are baseless and also with malicious intent, therefore, there is no question of campaigning in this election without him,” he said.

The chief minister added that the government is committed to carry out an impartial probe. “We are following law. Our home minister, Basavaraj Bommai is monitoring the case on a day to day basis. Let us wait and see,” he said in response to a question.

He reasoned that this case will not have any bearing on the outcome of the by-elections. “We are winning all three seats – one Lok Sabha and two Assembly – Maski and Basavakalyana hands down against the Congress,” the CM said.

Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister, was forced to quit the ministry on March 3, a day after news channels aired a video clip purportedly showing him in a compromising position.

Since the the woman has repeatedly claimed that she was constantly raped by Jarkiholi in lieu of a government job, while Jarkiholi is repeatedly claiming he is innocent and that the video was “fake”.

The woman has finally recorded her statement in presence of magistrte in a court after remaining underground for nearly a month since March 2.

Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Belagavi, which is the home district of Ramesh Jarkiholi, is going to the bypolls along with Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments on April 17.

Mangala is the widow of late Union Minister Suresh Angadi, whose was the minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet tio succumb to the Covid-19 in September last year, has necessitated the by-election./Eom/340 words



