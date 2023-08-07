Allegations Made Against Our Firm Will be Resolved Soon’- J R Lobo, the MD of White Grove Mushroom Factory

‘Allegations Made Against Our Firm against Foul Smell Will be Resolved Soon’- J R Lobo, the Managing Director of White Grove Agri LLP Mushroom Factory in Vamanjoor, in the outskirts of Mangaluru

Mangaluru: It should be noted that in June 2023, the residents living in the vicinity of a mushroom factory in Vamanjoor protested against the operations of a mushroom factory creating health hazards to the surrounding population. A protest was also held, where Riyaz Ahmed led the protest and alleged that the factory operating amidst a residential area having about 190 houses, is creating a lot of health problems allegedly due to the chemicals being sprayed inside the factory to contain the foul smell while harvesting and processing mushrooms.

Ahmed said the protest will go on till the deputy commissioner and company authorities assured them that the problem will be solved in a month and the factory would remain shut till such time. With the complaints and protests made by these residents, the DK Deputy Commissioner ordered the closure of the factory, however, at the moment the factory is back into operation after the management and concerned authorities negotiated, with the company ensuring necessary steps to solve the smell emanating from the factory.

To clarify the allegations made by the activists and residents, J R Lobo, the Managing Director of White Grove Agri LLP Mushroom Factory in Vamanjoor, on the outskirts of Mangaluru held a press meet in the factory premises, explaining and taking the media persons on a tour of the factory, and explaining all the safety features that the firm operates under.

Addressing the media, J R Lobo said, “This is a total organic factory, and also a unique mushroom cultivating factory in Karnataka, where the white button mushrooms are processed under 100% hygienic conditions, with absolutely no chemicals or any pesticides used, as alleged by activists/residents during their protest. Due to their protest, the DK Deputy Commissioner ordered us to shut the factory, and we obliged. Now after nearly two months, we are back into operations, having installed new high-tech machinery, where nearly 80% of the issues have been rectified, and very soon the remaining 20% will be resolved”

L-R : Joseph Alvares (Manager), and Raunaq Alvares (Executive Director) and J R Lobo (Managing Director) of White Grove Agri LLP Mushroom Factory

“This factory was started in 2019 as an Agri factory, and presently we have nearly 200 full-time employees and 50 part-time employees, who are happy to work with us with no complaints of any health symptoms faced by them. We provide them with all the safety standards as prescribed by the law, and we use only organic products, including cow dung etc in the cultivation of these mushrooms. So there are no chemicals or pesticides used to create any harmful health hazards. And regarding the allegations made against us are addressed step by step, and in the nearest future, our factory will be a 100% non-pollution factory, with no chance for any environmental pollution. We have experts doing all necessary precautions for the safe operation of the factory” added J R Lobo.

Raunag Alvares-the Executive Director and Joseph Alvares-the Manager of White Grove Agri LLP Mushroom Factory were present at the press meeting.

