Alleged forceful Islamic verses recital by school students on Bakrid sparks row in K’taka

Hassan: Alleged forceful recital of Islamic prayers by students during Bakrid celebrations in a private school has triggered a controversy in this district of the state.

Videos of the incident, which took place in the Jnanasagara International School in Channarayapatna town, have gone viral on social media.

Condemning the incident, the Hindu activists staged a protest on Friday.

Many have objected to the management’s decision of making Hindus and Christian students recite Quran verses.

Following the backlash, the school management on Saturday assured that such an incident would not be repeated in future.

Hindu activists alleged that hundreds of children were made to recite verses of the Quran on the occasion.

The video also shows students putting up a performance over Bakrid festival and a teacher delivering a speech on it.

There were allegations that the students were made to offer namaz. The management has clarified that they have not forced the children to recite the Quranic verses and no ‘namaz’ was not performed. It was done for creating harmony and integrity.

“Only three children from Muslim community performed namaz while others sat closing their eyes,” the management maintained. The teachers claimed that the programme was organised to introduce the celebration of religious festivals. It’s not only Bakrid, the cultural programmes would be organised on the occasion of all festivals of different religions,” the management clarified.

However, the Hindu organisations have called for a ‘bandh’ over the incident on Monday.

