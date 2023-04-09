Alleluia, the Christ Has Risen! Easter Vigil Mass at St Anthony’s Ashram & Athma Jyothi Ashram

Alleluia, the Christ Has Risen! Easter Vigil Mass at St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu, Mangaluru & Asthma Jyothi Ashram, Souza Lane, Kadri, Mangaluru

“ Dear brothers and sisters, let us follow Jesus to Galilee, encounter him, and worship him there, where he is waiting for each of us. Let us revive the beauty of that moment when we realized that he is alive and we made him the Lord of our lives. Let us return to Galilee, to the Galilee of first love. Let each of us return to his or her own Galilee, to the place where we first encountered him. Let us rise to new life! Let us celebrate Easter with Christ! He is alive! Today, too, he walks in our midst, changes us and sets us free…For with Jesus, the Risen Lord, no night will last forever; and even in the darkest night, the morning star continues to shine.”- Pope Francis

Mangaluru: Easter Vigil, also called the Paschal Vigil or the Great Vigil of Easter, is a liturgy held in traditional Christian/Catholic churches as the first official celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus. Historically, it is during this liturgy that people are baptized and that adult catechumens are received into full communion with the Church. It is held in the hours of darkness between sunset on Holy Saturday and sunrise on Easter Day – most commonly in the evening of Holy Saturday or midnight – and is the first celebration of Easter, days traditionally being considered to begin at sunset.

Every year, the most special liturgy in the Catholic Church is the Easter Vigil, when Catholics celebrate the end of darkness through Christ’s resurrection from the dead. The Easter Vigil, which is held the night before Easter Sunday, is also considered an anticipated Sunday Mass. The Easter Vigil features the Service of Light which includes the Blessing of the Fire and a Candlelight Short Procession.

This year the Easter Vigil was observed with great devotion, filled with lots of enthusiasm and joy after a sombre celebration in the past year due to Covid-19 restrictions, where the faithful, when they entered the premises, were sanitized and checked for temperature by the volunteers, and everyone had to wear masks to attend the services. This year it was different, the faithful when they entered the main gate, were given a candle and a holder each, much better than last year. The main celebrant of the mass at St Anthony’s Ashram Chapel was Fr Larry Pinto-Assistant Director at the Ashram; Blessing of the Fire by Fr Francis Gomes -Resident Priest of St Zuze Vaz Home for retired Priests, Jeppu, Mangaluru; Homily by Fr Rupesh Tauro-Assistant Director at Ashram; and Exulententh singing by Fr J B Crasta-Director of the Ashram.

The Ashram Choir consists of Vijay Clement Moras on Keyboard; and vocalists -Ms Vinitha Crasta, Ms Akshitha Crasta, Ms Lavisha D’souza, Ms Seswin Monis, Ms Manisha Pinto, Ms Dilsha D’souza, Ms Riya Lobo, and Ms Sweedal Crasta rendered a few soothing hymns. And Ms Mary Sophia Koran was at the helm of live recording the ceremony; In his Homily Fr Rupesh Tauro said, “Through Jesus’ resurrection God saved us from sin and death. God does not want us to perish, rather we need to enter eternal life. We are the people of life-let us become the people of faith; Let us become people of Hope; and let us become people of Courage and Truth”.

EASTER VIGIL MASS AT ATHMA JYOTHI ASHRAM, KADRI, MANGALURU :

And at Athma Jyothi Ashram the main celebrant were Fr Dolphy Devdas Serrao and Fr Cyprian D’souza, both in charge of the Athma Jyothi ashram. The mass was celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm, and the choir with group leader Antony Martis (Keyboard/Organ) , joined by vocalists- Ronald Machado, MsPhilomena Machado, Ms Merlin Misquith, Ms Jane Serrao, and Ms Vinutha Pinto rendered melodious hymns, which were soothing. In his Homily, Fr. Dolphy Serrao spoke about the importance of the Easter Vigil.

Quoting John 20, 8 from the Holy Bible Fr Serrao said, ” John saw and believed what John saw in the tomb that led him to believe in the resurrection of Jesus! If he had seen the dead body of Jesus that would have disproved the resurrection. He saw the empty tomb through the gift of faith, he realized that the tomb on earth could contain the giver of life. This changed the disciples and the men and women into people radiant with joy and courage. Through the gift of faith, the Lord gives us the knowledge of the proof of the resurrection.”

“The greatest joy I can have is to encounter the living element and to know him personally as our Lord and savior. Through our intimate prayer life, Saviortion on the word of God and good works we can experience the radiant’s joy of the Risen Lord. It is our prayer that the lights of the risen Lord will illuminate your life during Easter and always. In the hour of darkness when humanity is grappling with the pandemic and other ills, Christians need to take to heart the Easter message of the angel not to be afraid, assured that in Galilee where the Lord precedes them, their expectations will be fulfilled, their tears will be dried and their fears will be replaced by hope” added Fr Dolphy Serrao.

THE EASTER VIGIL MASS WAS IN FOUR PARTS :

1. Service of the Light 2. Liturgy of the Word 3. Liturgy of the Baptism and 4. Liturgy of the Eucharist

Following the introduction of the Easter Vigil, the celebration is regarded as the “Mother of all Holy Vigils” because the Church keeps vigil, waiting for the Resurrection of the Lord, and celebrates the sacraments of the Church”- and it was a well-presented introduction.

SERVICE OF LIGHT:

The service began at the fireplace in the darkness of the night. After blessing the new fire the paschal candle was lit up, and the gathered faithful also lit their candles from the flame of the Paschal candle. By the blessing of the new fire, the flames genuinely dispel the darkness and light up the night. By this, we were reminded that Christ came as a light shining in darkness (John 1:5). The Paschal candle was then carried by the minister leading in a short procession to the altar. This symbolic act reminds us that Christ, the light of the world, provides the unifying thread to the service. He is the “pillar of fire” and we the pilgrim people follow Christ, the “light of the world”. Our response to the proclamation of “The Light of CHRIST” shall be “Thanks be to God”.

Next followed the glorious Easter song of the Catholic Church sung by the Choir: the Exsultet (Easter proclamation). This magnificent hymn, which is remarkable for its lyric beauty and profound symbolism, announces the dignity and meaning of the mystery of Easter; it tells of man’s sin, of God’s mercy, and of the great love of the Redeemer for mankind, admonishing us, in turn, to thank the Trinity for all the graces that have been lavished upon us.

LITURGY OF THE WORD: (after the singing of the exultant and the collect prayer)

The faithful gathered and listened to a series of readings from the Old and New Testaments. These lessons provided a comprehensive view of what God has done for humanity. Beginning with the creation story, we were reminded of our delivery from bondage in the exodus, of God’s calling us to faithfulness through the cry of the prophets, of God dwelling among us in Jesus Christ, and of Christ’s rising in victory from the tomb. Consequently, the readings retold the “holy history of our salvation” as God’s children. It summarizes the faith into which we are baptized. After the readings from the Old Testament, everyone sang the great “Gloria” accompanied by the bells before the celebration moved on to the readings from the New Testament

LITURGY OF BAPTISM: (after the homily)

Tonight, in the liturgy of baptism, we celebrate Christ’s Passover and ours. The celebrant blessed the water and renewed the baptismal promises before the Risen Christ. While we all stood, holding lighted candles in our hands, we replied to the questions the priest asked us. Afterwards, we were all sprinkled with holy water while the choir led us in songs with suitable baptismal characters. In these gestures and words, we recalled the baptism which we received. As with the natural symbol of light, water plays a critical role in the liturgy of baptism. Water is life-giving and life-nurturing, and it cleanses our bodies. The water of baptism becomes a sign of new life in Christ. But there were no Baptisms last night.

LITURGY OF THE EUCHARIST:

This vigil reaches its highest point in the joyous celebration of the feast of the Holy Eucharist. The risen Lord invited us to participate in the new life he brings by sharing the feast that he has prepared. We thus looked forward to the great Messianic feast of the kingdom of God when the redeemed from every time and place “will come from east and west, and north and south, and sit at the table in the kingdom of God” (Luke 13:29). And thus everyone joined in this Eucharistic celebration, opened our hearts in worship and reception of Christ, our Paschal sacrifice.

In conclusion, “Jesus Christ, came back from the dead and shed his peaceful light on humankind. His resurrection has given us courage and strength, and that is the power of resurrection. We need a change of heart and mind. The peace of Risen Christ is empowering and encouraging. May our lights ever be lit and burning brightly with love, peace, and compassion. This vigil reaches its highest point in the joyous celebration of the feast of the Holy Eucharist. The risen Lord invited us to participate in the new life he brings by sharing the feast which he has prepared”.

“We thus looked forward to the great Messianic feast of the kingdom of God when the redeemed from every time and place “will come from east and west, and from north and south, and sit at table in the kingdom of God”(Luke 13:29). a And thus everyone joined in this Eucharistic celebration, opened their hearts in worship and reception of Christ, our Paschal sacrifice. It was a meaningful, traditional and devotional Easter Vigil Service held at St Anthony’s Ashram and Athma Jyothi Ashram, Mangaluru”.

