Alliance with AIADMK to continue: BJP president Nadda



New Delhi: On a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, BJP national president J.P. Nadda made it clear that his party will continue its alliance with the ruling AIADMK for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Nadda’s announcement puts to rest all speculation about differences emerging between the two alliance partners in Tamil Nadu. In fact, speculation was rife owing to the aggressive posturing and statements by AIADMK leaders over the last few months.

The BJP president made the announcement about continuation of the alliance at a rally in Madurai on Saturday.

He also said the BJP is committed to preserving Tamil culture. Elaborating upon the welfare schemes of the Modi government at the rally, Nadda said the country is striding forward on the path of development. The central government is serious about the development of Tamil Nadu, he further said.

Earlier, the BJP president visited the Meenakshi temple in Madurai. He also chaired a meeting of the party’s core committee.

This is the second time in January that Nadda has reached the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu. Earlier, he had visited the state on January 14.

In Tamil Nadu, assembly elections for 234 assembly constituencies are likely to be held in April-May this year.