Alliance with JD(S) will spell doom for BJP: M. Veerappa Moily

Mangaluru: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily said in Mangaluru on Saturday, September 23, that the alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the Janata Dal (Secular) will spell doom for the BJP.

Talking to reporters, Moily said the Congress had the bitter taste of alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the Congress had the worst performance by winning only one seat. “Fortunately we did not go ahead with the alliance and went alone in the Assembly elections and did well,” he said and added, “We suffered badly with the Janata Dal (Secular) and now it’s BJP’s turn.”

Moily said in the absence of numbers and consensus, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government could not get the Women Reservation Bill passed in 2010 by including the reservation of women from Other Backward Class (OBCs).

But the situation is different now and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government has numbers with it. “But still it took nine years for the government to place the Bill and get it passed in two Houses of the Parliament.” By getting the Bill passed in two Houses, the BJP is shedding crocodile tears for the empowerment of women and OBCs. Moily said the government has ensured passage of the Bill in the new Parliament House to mask its failure to carry out the caste census. The BJP fundamentally does not believe in the empowerment of women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs, he said.

He announced that he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections again from the Chickballapur constituency.

Responding to questions about the Yettinahole project, Moily, who is one of the architects of the project, said, “It’s a closed chapter and I do not want to answer any questions about it.”

When pointed out allegations by green activists that the project had resulted in the depletion of water level in the Netravati, the lifeline of Dakshina Kannada, Moily said the allegations were baseless as not a single drop of water had been lifted so far from the project to the parched regions.

When asked if the project initiated by him and former BJP Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda was a failure, Moily said the project had been continued by subsequent governments. “I do not have to answer anything here. I will explain the reasons for the delay (in the implementation of the project) in Chickballapur,” he said.

On the recent statements of senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Moily said Hariprasad had violated the party discipline by speaking about party affairs in the open. The party’s disciplinary committee had issued a notice to him, he said.

Moily said the party’s high command had deferred the demand for appointing three Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka and opinions expressed by some partymen on this matter were their statements. The Congress government was strong in Karnataka, he added.

