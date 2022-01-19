Alliance with Trinamool on, discussing CM face: MGP leader



Panaji: Amid reports of differences cropping up in the alliance between the Trinamool Congress and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the Goa Assembly polls, the latter’s state chief Deepak Dhavalikar on Wednesday blamed the BJP for floating malicious rumours.

He said that the seat-sharing arrangement between the two alliance partners would be announced by Thursday afternoon adding that the two parties would also finalise the chief ministerial face of the alliance soon.

“There is a lot of fake news these days. This is a national level fake news. We have already formed an alliance with the Trinamool. Seat-sharing is on. By tomorrow afternoon seat-sharing (discussions) will end. Trinamool announced some of its candidates yesterday (Tuesday), we will be announcing our candidates tomorrow (Thursday) ,” Dhavalikar told a press conference.

“Spreading such news before an election and creating a misunderstanding in the minds of the voters and disturbing people is done by those who feel that the sand is slipping from under their feet. The sand under the BJP’s feet is slipping and they dream a lot. From those dreams, they come up with such news. We have given a word to the Trinamool Congress and we have kept that word. We will form a government and that, the BJP fears,” Dhavalikar also said.

Reports in the section of the media on Tuesday had suggested that the Trinamool-MGP alliance had hit a road-block and that the regional party was in talks with a pre-poll alliance with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Dhavalikar also said that the MGP would be contesting 10-11 seats out of the total 40.