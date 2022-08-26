Allopathy row: Delhi HC seeks clarity on commonality of pleas against Baba Ramdev



New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a clarification on the pleas moved by different groups of doctors against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s remarks in relation to Allopathy, asking whether the same issues were raised before the High Court as well as the Supreme Court.

Dealing with a suit related to the claims of Covid-19 cure by Ramdev’s Patanjali ‘Coronil’, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said the bench should get some clarity about the proceedings before the apex court before going ahead.

During the course of the hearing, the bench observed that both the matters in the High Court and Supreme Court are about a Common Party — Patanjali and deal with the same issues.

“I would want more clarity before I proceed with the matter,” the bench said and renotified the matter for hearing on August 20.

On Tuesday, the top court had pulled up Baba Ramdev in connection with advertisements attempting to discredit allopathy and its practicing doctors amid the Covid-19 pandemic and asked the Centre to restrain him.

The apex court also asked for the Centre’s response to the plea by Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.

In the previous hearing before the high court, Justice Anup J. Bhambhani told Ramdev that the public at large must not be misled by making statements against allopathy.

“You are welcome to have your followers, you’re welcome to have your disciples who will believe whatever you say. But please do not mislead the public at large by saying what is more than what the official,” the judge orally remarked.

Similar remarks also came during the hearing before the apex court.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C.T. Ravikumar said: “Why is Baba Ramdev accusing allopathy doctors? He popularised Yoga. That is good. But he should not criticise other systems.”

When informed about Ramdev’s advertisement in the media against allopathy, the Chief Justice said, “what is the guarantee that Ayurveda will cure all diseases”.

The Chief Justice did not mince any words in criticising Ramdev for deriding other medicine systems and added that he was accusing doctors, as if they were “killers”.

