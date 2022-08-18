Allow us to celebrate Eid Milad on lines of Ganesh festival in schools: K’taka Wakf Board



Bengaluru: After the hijab row, the Karnataka education sector is all set for another crisis with the state Wakf Board demanding that the education department permit them to celebrate Eid Milad in schools like the Ganesh festival.

Education Minister B C Nagesh stated on Thursday that no religious function is allowed in schools. Such a permission has not been given so far and the demand of the Wakf Board will not be considered.

Nagesh said that the celebration of the Ganesh festival has not been introduced by the BJP government. The idols of Lord Ganesh have been kept in schools since the pre-independence period.

The Wakf Board under the chairmanship of Shafi Saadi had demanded that the education department reserve a separate room in schools to perform namaz.

Shafi Saadi demanded that, “there should be an opportunity for the celebration of festivals of our religion. Children belonging to all religions must have equal rights.”

“During the hijab crisis also we had clarified that misunderstandings must be allayed through creating awareness about religious matters. Like the Ganesh festival is celebrated, a room should be kept for the practise of Islam,” he maintained.

