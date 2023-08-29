‘All’s Well That Ends Well’! 2-Day ‘Mangala Cup Junior ’23’ Tourney Concludes in Grandeur

‘All’s Well That Ends Well’! Two-Day ‘Mangala Cup Junior 2023’ Open Badminton Tournament, held at U S Mallya Indoor Badminton Stadium, Lalbagh, Mangaluru with the motto, “Let’s Celebrate Badminton” Concludes in Grandeur

Mangaluru: “All’s Well That Ends Well!” – That’s right. Quoting Shakespeare’s words, “But with the word, the time will bring on summer When briers shall have leaves as well as thorns, All’s Well that ends well; still, the fine’s the crown; Whatever the course, the end is the renown “-and for that matter, the organizing committee members of Mangala Badminton Association, Mangaluru did a marvellous job by organizing the Two-Day ‘Mangala Cup Junior 2023’ Open Badminton Tournament, held at U S Mallya Indoor Badminton Stadium, Lalbagh, Mangalore which concluded in Grandeur with the motto “Let’s Celebrate Badminton”, and with high applause from the dignitaries and the audience. Kudos to Suprith Alva-the President of MBA and his team for a good job!

Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement. The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning. If you don’t have confidence, you’ll always find a way not to win. Do you know what your favourite part of the sport is? The opportunity to participate. Gold medals aren’t made of gold. They’re made of sweat, determination, and a hard-to-find alloy called guts. For that matter, MBA had taken a keen interest in making this tournament a grand success, with over 500 participants taking part in the tournament.

It is said, “Talent Wins Games, but Teamwork and Intelligence Wins Championships ‘, and in that spirit, the players in Under-9; Under-11; Under-13; Under-15; Under-17 and Under-19unleashed their talents to win the thUnder-19 The dignitaries for the closing ceremony were- MLA Vedavyas Kamath; Er Arun Prabha- General Manager (Technical), Mangaluru Smart City Ltd; Pradeep D’souza- Secretary, Coastal development authority, Mangaluru; K Mohammed Haris- Managing Director, Mukka Group of Industries, Mangaluru; Jayanth Shetty- Retd. Superintendent of Police, DK; Mohammed Nisar- Chairman, Indian Design school, Mangaluru; among others.

In his address, MLA Vedavyas Kamath said, “I want to compliment the MBA team behind the arrangement of this sports event which I think is the best tournament I have witnessed. Nice to note that over 500 participants have taken an active part in this two-day sport, with great sports spirit, and this shows their determination and love towards the game. Mangaluru City Corporation has shown great interest in promoting sports in the City, and very soon we will have a second state-of-the-art Swimming Pool and also the International Level State-of-the-Art Kabbadi & Badminton Indoor Stadium to come up near Urwa Market, Mnagaluru. We aim to encourage our local sportsmen to excel in state and national level vents, and bring name and fame to Mangaluru”

Speaking on the occasion, Er Arun Prabha said, “The modern version of Badminton is said to have its origins in the city of Pune in India and was initially called ‘Poona’.We should be proud that many sportsmen have reached greater heights in athletics and other sports, from DK/Mangaluru. One needs to aim high to achieve much. Participating is more important than winning. Win or lose, you need to accept the challenge. If you lose once, try again and you’ll succeed. For sports fans, sports are the epitome of hard work and dedication. To get to the pinnacle of their sport, even the most naturally gifted athletes have to give it their all. The only way to prove that you’re a good sport is to lose. In sports, it is not all about winning, but your participation. It’s not the will to win that matters—everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters”.

Also addressing the gathering, Pradeep D’souza said, “Sports helps in maintaining the mental and physical health of an individual. The advantage of sports events is that you develop leadership qualities, physical strength and competitiveness. Sports can help you reach your fitness goals and maintain a healthy weight. Taking part in sport can help us feel fitter, healthier and mentally strong, and that is just the start of it. Sport can also be fun, especially when played as part of a team or with family or friends. Sports can also develop great leaders and be an opportunity for individuals to shine, whether it is playing for a local grassroots club or at an international level. Playing badminton helps in Physical fitness, Develops athleticism, Increases muscle tone; creates Psychological benefits; and others. MBA has done a great job in initiating this tournament, exclusively for the Juniors for the First time. I am very impressed by the way this tournament was organized by MBA”.

There were 24 categories in the tournament, and all the winners and Runners-Up were awarded attractive cash prizes, trophies, and other goodies. Matches were played throughout the day, and night, and Yonex Branded feather shuttles were used for the tournament. The welcome address and concluding remarks were delivered by Siuprith Alva-the President of MBA, and the vote of thanks was proposed by Terrance Ajay-the president of Sports Committee, MBAAjayMangala Badminton Association:

It Originated in the year 2010, and is still active as a result of the efforts of badminton players at the US Mallya indoor court. Over the past years, the memberships have steadily grown, and members are actively playing in the Association even today. From 15-year-old teenagers to 70+-year-old veterans, MBA has a diverse set of players from different age groups. The players, who come from different walks of life, practice and compete hard with each other, but in a friendly and harmonious environment. Irrespective of their age, skill level, or background, a common thread that binds all the players of the club is their passion and enthusiasm for the game. It is with this enthusiasm to promote the sport.

Like this: Like Loading...