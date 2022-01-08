‘All’s Well That Ends Well’! Two-Day Annual Police Sports Meet Concludes on a Grand Note at the District Armed Reserve Police Ground here on 7 January 2021.

Mangaluru: “All’s Well that Ends Well!”-That’s right. Quoting Shakespeare’s words, “But with the word the time will bring on summer, When briers shall have leaves as well as thorns, All’s Well that ends well; still the fine’s the crown; Whatever the course, the end is the renown “- the organizing committee members of Mangalore Police Commissionerate have d done a marvelous job by organizing the Two-Day Annual Police Sports Meet which commenced on 6 January and ended on 7 January 2022.

Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement. The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning. If you don’t have confidence, you’ll always find a way not to win. Do you know what the favorite part of the sport is? The opportunity to participate. Gold medals aren’t really made of gold. They’re made of sweat, determination, and a hard-to-find alloy called guts. And for that matter, the police department under the leadership of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar had taken keen interest in making the police force participate in exercise/fitness programmes to keep them healthy and fit, and this Annual Sports event 2022.

It is said, “Talent Wins Games, but Teamwork and Intelligence Wins Championships”, and in that spirit seven Police teams from Mangaluru City Police commissionerate like, City Armed Reserve Police, Central Sub Division Police, South Sub-Division Police, North Sub-Division police, Traffic Sub-Division, police, City Special Units police and Women police all attired in colourful T-shirts with logo participated in the March Past to mark the end Two-Day Annual Sports Day, which was held on the District armed Reserve police Ground on Friday, 7 January 2022. Police personnel, their families and staff gathered with great ardour and enthusiasm to witness the Finale of Annual Sports Event, under pleasant weather.

The seven teams splendidly marched with pride and elegance in their colorful shirts to mark the closing ceremony to the tune of the police band. The dignitaries on the dais namely- DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, joined by Chief district and sessions judge of Dakshina Kannada Justice B Muralidhar Pai as chief guest, joined by guests of honour- Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar; DK Superintendent of Police Sonavane Hrishikesh Bhagawan; CAR-DCP Chennaveerappa Hadapadh; and ACP (Crime & Traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar received the guard of honour of the marching teams.

In his address, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “I want to compliment the police team behind the arrangement of this sports event which I think is the best that I have seen in my life. After completing my one year tenure on 1 January, the police personnel I work with are disciplined, committed and hard working, and I feel proud of them. Last year we launched a fitness programme for our police personnel with the aim to ensure good health and fitness of all the staff members. Generally, after a point of time, due to work pressure, that includes maintaining law and order, the staff forget to focus on their own health. Women tend to put on weight due to pregnancy, hormonal imbalances and injuries, and are often busy balancing work and family”

“Long hours of duty, irregular eating habits, and lack of sleep takes a toll. This is an attempt to improve health and fitness, I ask our staff to make the best use of the opportunity of exercises and sports, and see that they lose weight and look fit. Exercises and sporting events, if followed strictly, will not only help in staying healthy but also reduce money spent on hospital bills in the long run. Nice to note that many have taken active part in this two-day sport, with great sports spirit, and this shows their determination and love towards sports” added the Police Commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said, “One needs to aim high in order to achieve much. Participating is more important than winning. Win or lose, you need to accept the challenge. If you lose once, try again and you’ll succeed. For sports fans, sports are the epitome of hard work, and dedication. To get to the pinnacle of their sport, even the most naturally gifted athletes have to give it their all. The only way to prove that you’re a good sport is to lose. In sports it is not all about winning, but your participation. It’s not the will to win that matters—everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters”.

Prior to the closing ceremony of the Annual Sports Meet, events like Relay Run for Men and Women, Race for children of the police, and Slow Motorbike Race were held, which received thunderous applause from the crowd. DC and other dignitaries following the lowering of the Police Flag, distributed prizes for the winners in the evening sports events. In his address to the gathering, DC Dr K V Rajendra said, “Sports helps in maintaining mental and physical health of an individual. Sports also help overcome stress. The police personnel in the district have faced a lot of challenges during the pandemic, and they have all done a great job.. All the officers had been working honestly and tirelessly. We need to commend them for their service”

“In a sports event, it is very important to have team work, team spirit, cooperation and the attitude of encouraging your teammates. The advantage of sports events is that you develop leadership qualities, physical strength and competitiveness. Clearly, sports can help you reach your fitness goals and maintain a healthy weight. However, they also encourage healthy decision-making such as not smoking and not drinking. Taking part in sport can help us feel fitter, healthier and mentally strong, and that is just the start of it. Sport can also be fun, especially when played as part of a team or with family or friends. Sport can also develop great leaders and be an opportunity for individuals to shine, whether it is playing for a local grassroots club or at an international level. I am very impressed by the way this sports meet was organized” concluded DC.

Among the couple other MC’s that meticulously compered the Sports Event, the Guest Star Appearance by ACP (Traffic) Nataraj also using his signature style of compering with a wit brought some charm to the finale of the event. Barke police inspector Jyothirlinga Honnakatte was also a part of compering the event.The vote of thanks was proposed by ACP (Crime & Traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar. The fun and frolic of this two-day Annual Police Meet concluded with a few entertaining and mesmerizing songs by Top Cop N Shashi Kumar.

A POLICE & MEDIA GET-TOGETHER HELD AT HOTEL OCEAN PEARL PRIOR TO THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF ANNUAL SPORTS MEET

When it comes to kind hospitality and gesture towards the Journos/media personnel Mangaluru until now has never seen a Police Commissioner as NICE & FRIENDLY and FUN LOVING Person like N Shashi Kumar, and on behalf of Team Mangalorean and other media personnel would like to extend heartfelt thanks to him for his friendly association and connection with the media personnel.

At the occasion the Police Commissioner expressed his sentiments through his kind words of wisdom and thanked the media for the support rendered to him during his one year tenure, and also requested for the same support in 2022. A artwork portraying the image of police commissioner by a pro-artist was unveiled during the occasion, and the Top cop appreciated the kind gesture of the artist.

The dignitaries present on the dais during the get-together with the police commissioner were DCP’s Hariram Shanker and P S Hegde, CAR-DCP Chennaveerappa Hadapadh; ACP (Crime & Traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar, and Yours Truly (Alfie D’souza) of Mangalorean.com representing the media fraternity. Following a sumptuous lunch, it was time for some singing, where a bunch of police personnel and media personnel unleashed their hidden talents, and the conclusion of singing extravaganza was at the helm of Top Cop who sang quite a few songs enthralling the audience