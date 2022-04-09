Allu Arjun flies 50 of his friends to Belgrade for his birthday bash



Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, who turned 40 on Friday, has reportedly celebrated his birthday in Belgrade, Serbia.

The ‘Julayi’ actor, who is still basking in the success of ‘Pushpa’, apparently flew 50 of his closest friends to Belgrade in Serbia and brought in his birthday along with them.

Pictures from their party bash have taken over social media, as the fans are excited to see Allu Arjun enjoying his birthday to the core. In one of the pictures from Allu Arjun’s birthday bash, he is seen having a great time, as his wife Sneha is spotted as well.

Allu Arjun’s fans, on the other hand, had in fact started 100 days ahead of his birthday, where they had organized food distribution, and contributed to orphanages and old age homes.

On his birthday, some of Allu Arjun’s fans also planted saplings taking up the cause.