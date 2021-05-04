Spread the love



















Allu Arjun shares health update: ‘Doing well with very mild symptoms’

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who tested Covid positive last week, posted a health update on Monday, assuring fans that he is recovering well.

“Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude,” the 38-year-old actor wrote on his verified Instagram account.

Arjun had announced testing positive in a social media post on April 28. “Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine,” he had tweeted.