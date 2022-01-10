‘Aloysian Crèche’ Inaugurated at St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The blessing and inauguration of the Aloysian crèche was held on the 5th of January 2022. ‘Aloysian Creche’ was inaugurated on 5th January 2022. Dr Rose Veera Dsouza (Dean – Arts Faculty, St Aloysius College) inaugurated the Centre. Rev. Dr Leo D’souza SJ (Director – Applied Biology Lab) blessed the Centre. Rev. Fr Melwin J Pinto SJ (Rector – St Aloysius Institutions), Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ (Principal – St Aloysius College) and staff members were present.

This facility is created for the children of all the staff under the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society. Being centrally located in the campus at Kodialbail, Mangaluru, this day care centre is easily accessible to the staff of St Aloysius Primary School, St Aloysius High School, St Aloysius Gonzaga School, St Aloysius PU College and the St Aloysius Degree College. Children between the age of 6months and 3 years will be taken care of by the well-experienced staff, including a qualified nurse.

A project backed and promoted by Rev Dr Leo D’Souza has been implemented by the Rector Fr Melwin J Pinto. The centre is very spacious and spread over 1500sq ft; the interior walls have been adorned with hand paintings designed and conceptualized by artist John Chandran, a teacher at St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru and brought together by his team of artists Bhavan, Abhishek, Sujith, Dakshith, Vikyath and Kaushik. The seven artists have taken nearly two weeks to beautifully paint these walls with child-safe paints.