‘Aloysian Fest ’23 – a Confluence of Young Talents with Motto ‘ Together We Learn, Grow & Progress

‘Aloysian Fest ’23 – a Confluence of Young Talents Unleashed with Motto ‘ Together We Learn, Grow & Progress’, where 114 teams consisting of 1,473 students registered from various colleges participated in 53 events at different venues over two days

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru is a 143-year-old premier educational institution that has trained thousands of young men and women over the years. The integral formation of the students has been the focal point at St Aloysius College. The College re-accredited by NAAC with an A++ grade presently has more than 6,100 students and over 310 faculty members. It offers postgraduate and undergraduate programs in Arts, Science, Commerce, Business Administration, Computer Applications, Animation and Vocational Courses. Conduct of fests, conferences, seminars, workshops, sports, games, yoga, health and wellness activities has been a regular feature in the College.

It was again that time of the year that St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru hosted ONE of the BIGGEST & MEGA Fest named the “ALOYSIAN FEST 2023” which was kicked off at the Mother Teresa Peace Park, located in the College campus. St Aloysius College, with the motto ‘Lucet et Ardet’ which means ‘Shine to Enkindle’, has committed itself to spreading the light of knowledge and wisdom by forming men and women for others who are academically accomplished, emotionally balanced and morally upright powerful sources for the transformation of the society.

Aloysian Fest is the annual inter-collegiate students’ fest with the motto “Together We Learn, Grow and Progress”. The Fest consisted of faculty-wise events – ART-BEAT, COMPOSITE, IMPRINTS, ACME, SPINOUT, INITIA, ASTHITVA, ALOYSIAD and EXHIBITION. It provided a platform for young buddies to explore and innovate, interact and share ideas and carry home enriching experiences. About 114 teams consisting of 1,473 students registered from various colleges participated in 53 events at different venues over two days. Approximately 310 students were involved in organizing the different events under the guidance of the faculty coordinators with the assistance of another 570 student volunteers. About 4000 Aloysians witnessed the events live at multiple venues on the college premises. Dr Manuel Tauro, Dean, Faculty of Commerce was the Fest Coordinator and Dr Mahalinga Bhat, Head, Department of Kannada was the Assistant Fest Coordinator.

“College days are magical when compared to professional life. Enjoy every bit of it and make it memorable. These golden days will never return”, said Aravind K.P., Indian Professional Motorsports Racer, first runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada (Season 8), who was invited as the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony of “Aloysian Fest – 2023, A Confluence of Young Talents” held at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.

Addressing the gathering, Aravind said, “Life is like an ECG as there are constant ups and downs. It is left to the individual how he or she balances it. At every stage, we get to hear that life is better in college days. When it doesn’t seem like we are told it would be better after entering professional life. But the fact of the matter is life is never easy. Challenges are thrown at us at every stage. It is only how we face it.” “We get to know the challenges of life when we enter the professional world. Hence, my sincere advice to students is, to enjoy your college life optimally”, he added.

Rev. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto S.J. Rector of St. Aloysius Institutions, presiding over the programme said, “The spirit of participation is more important than winning. Participants must not be disheartened if they do not win, but take it in a sporting spirit. Likewise, winners of the event shall encourage their opponents who have lost. By this, we must support each other and applaud those who perform. When you really want something, sometimes you have to swim a little deeper. You can’t give up just because things don’t come easy. You have to overcome the obstacles and face your fears. But in the end, it’s all worthwhile. Life is full of ups and downs, but if you believe in yourself, you will always come through with flying colours. Value friendship, love and faith. Never underestimate yourself. Believe in yourself! This Fest is one where you can really show your talents and prove your capacities and energy. I like to congratulate the students for their uniqueness in putting up this event”.

Rev. Fr Dr. Praveen Martis S.J., Principal of St. Aloysius College (Autonomous) said, “One must be limitless and be consistent in perceiving their goals. Sweat it out to exhibit your efforts. This event is truly a ‘mega event’ with well over 100 colleges participating in the two-day event. I request students to meet each other and know one another better and participate in the event with full potential. Glad to note that today’s chief guest is an alumnus of this institution, and has reached greater heights in his acting field and motor racing field. He has worked hard with dedication and commitment to reach where he is now. Therefore you students should follow in his footsteps. Art is an effort to create, besides the real world, a more human world. And this Fest will give the students ample opportunity to unleash their hidden art and talents in the cultural field, sports field, commerce, and many others. Art, Freedom and Creativity will change society faster than politics. If you think some people are just born that way (and you’re not one of them), think again. Experts say we all have a wellspring of creative energy. The secret is how to tap it. So make the best use of this Fest, show what talents you have, and come out with flying colours”.

Martin J. Aranha, Managing Director/CEO, Globelink West Star Shipping LLC, who was supposed to be guest of honour, but couldn’t make it, wished all the success to the organizers. Meanwhile, the trophies of Art Beat (BA & BSW fest), Composite (BCA fest), Imprints (B.Sc. fest), Acme (B. Com fest), Spinout (BBA fest), Initia (B Voc fest), Asthitva (Cultural fest) and Aloysiad (Sports fest) were unveiled by the dignitaries which were presented by the student coordinators of the respective departments.

Dr. Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar of St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Dr. Ishwara Bhat S, Dean-Students’ Welfare, Dr. Anup Denzil Veigas, Director-Students’ Council, Dr. Mahalinga Bhat, Assistant Fest Coordinator and other dignitaries were present on the dais. Dr Manual Tauro, Fest Coordinator welcomed the gathering and Letitia Nathalia D’Costa, President, Students’ Council rendered the vote of thanks. As a special attraction of the inaugural event the students of Asthitva, presented a flash mob, dancing to peppy numbers to which Aravind K.P. too joined the students. A science exhibition was also inaugurated, where there were a bunch of displays on creative science. The dignitaries went around and inaugurated a bunch of other Fest events.

In conclusion, while the chief guest was proud to say that “He Is An Aloysian”, similarly I also felt proud to say that “An Aloysian is Always An Aloysian”, being an alumnus of this institution having completed my B Sc in 1982. Yes, no doubt Aloysian Fest is a distinctive event organized by St Aloysius college for the students, where this year the fest has attracted 114 colleges.

The valedictory ceremony will be held on April 1. Dinesh Kumar B P Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City, will be the chief guest and will award the championship trophies. Dr Suresh Poojary, Director of the College Research Cell will be the Guest of Honour. The principal, Rev. Fr Praveen Martis S. J. will preside over the programme. The Fest comprises six discipline-specific fests – ACME (Commerce), ART-BEAT (Arts), IMPRINTS (Science), COMPOSITE (Computer Applications), SPINOUT (Business Administration) and INITIA (Vocational Studies). In addition, ASTHITVA (Cultural fest) ALOYSIAD (Sports fest) and an EXHIBITION form part of this year’s Fest.

Like this: Like Loading...