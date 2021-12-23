Aloysian Staff Rock! Joyous Christmas Celebrations at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College Faculty is not only good at teaching….St Aloysius Office Staff is not only good at clerical work….St Aloysius Maintenance staff not only good at keeping the campus clean…they are all good at ENTERTAINING PEOPLE too, and this was witnessed during the CHRISTMAS STAFF CELEBRATION held on Thursday, 23 December at LCRI Hall of St Aloysius College at 11 am. The Chief Guest for the Celebration was Sr Rose Celine-the Superior General of Bethany Congregation, Mangaluru, joined by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College; Dr Mahalinga Bhat-HoD of Kannada Department; and Anup Denzil Veigas- Convenor of the Programme and Faculty-Dept of English

Christmas has a magical aura that seems to draw everyone into the spirit of celebration. Colourful Christmas trees, glimmering candles, sumptuous cakes, melodious carols and Santa Claus act as the face of Christmas festivity. But the real spirit of Christmas is “about loving, caring and sharing the goodness and graces of God’s love for His people, and the coming of Jesus. St Aloysius College had a unique idea by hosting the Christmas Celebration with the teaching and non-teaching staff along with a fellowship meal, and the celebration was a BLAST, proving that Aloysian Staff can ROCK!

The programme began with prayer by Fr Vincent Pinto SJ-the Finance Officer at the College, followed by a melodious Christmas carol by the College Choir. In his welcome address, and also expressing his gratitude , Fr Praveen Martis SJ said, ” Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. It is the festival of remembering the event of God becoming a human being. The birth of Jesus heralded the Good News to the humankind that God loves people and because of this love He forgives people. Let this Christmas be a meaningful Christmas. Let us live the life that Jesus Christ wanted us to live; loving and forgiving our enemies and building a society on the foundations of peace, joy and brotherhood. Then, all these debates of tolerance and intolerance will not find any space in society; and we will live our lives as expected by God, as human beings helping each other rather than tearing apart each other. Let’s look forward for peace and harmony, and not hate, disharmony and discrimination. May the Christmas season bring new freshness, new hope and new strength today and through the New Year 2022!”

Chief Guest Sr Rose Celine gave an elaborate and meaningful message of Christmas during her speech.

In his presidential address, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said ” We should all remember that Christmas is a feast for all, irrespective of caste or creed. Christmas is celebrated with joy and harmony by all faiths, and we are seeing right here in the audience, with the Aloysian family from all various communities. Christmas is a feast to promote peace, goodwill, love and harmony in the community. The contribution of the Christians in the field of maintaining peace, love and brotherhood will be appreciated and they are living by sharing love with each other with discipline. Christians sharing their love and happiness would be inspiring. We have all people here living with unity and love without any effects of communal harmony. Let us all look forward to living in harmony, peace, love and caring, so that we can make Mangaluru a better place to live.”

The programme saw a variety of performances by the Teaching and Non-Teaching staff like a Christmas dance by Ms Ashrita and Team; Christmas Skit by Ms Zeena D’souza and Team, Carol singing with Christmas theme as background , among others rocked the stage and received a loud applause from the audience. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Karuna Lobo, who also compered the programme along with Naveen Dalmeida. The guest appearance by Santa Claus added more fun and charm for the celebration. An INTER-FAITH CHRISTMAS SPEECH was delivered by Dr Mahalinga Bhat-the HoD of Kannada department.

CHRISTMAS MESSAGE BY SR CELINE ROSE BS at ST ALOYSIUS STAFF CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION :

SR CELINE ROSE BS

This celebration assumes a special significance when we are limping back to the new normal after the devastating COVID-19 effect. Indeed, 24th March 2020 was a as WHO Director would term it, deadly day when the lockdown was announced in India and we were caught unawares; there followed a trauma; what was out there in Italy and Germany in the preceding months, narrated to me by our own sisters, as empty streets, only sound was sounds of the siren, pathetic cremation sights became an in- home reality in no time.

With the passing of time, facing the least expected effects of the pandemic in the unexpected and untimely death of our loved ones, personally or as a family infected by the deadly disease, having no adequate medical facilities, when lack of oxygen forced people to gasp for breath, caught up in financial constraints, gripped by the fear psychosis, amidst the hopelessness of discovery and availability of vaccination, onslaught of unpredictable variants, some began to ask the question ‘Where is God’? ‘Does God really exist?’ ‘Why is He Silent?’ It seemed darkness engulfed the earth and the soul; In this precarious alarming and helpless situation some lost faith in God, others had a quick recourse to God with deeper faith and God became their only refuge and source of strength, only savior.

In these agonizing moments, many individuals and institutions became beacons of hope, shedding light in the darkness of despair, reaching out to others, crossing the barriers of caste, creed, colour, religion and language, upholding the basic essence of human being, namely humanity. Truly the divinity emerged in many to be humane and empathetic with those helpless humans, migrants, children and women. They pooled the resources to provide the basic necessities of survival, food, clothing, medicine etc. and many more requirements to combat the pandemic.

I am aware that among many others, people of different faiths, the Jesuit society too was in the forefront as covid warriors on a large scale, networking with other organizations of good will. I salute them for their humanitarian work. Our Sisters too in India and abroad played a significant role in bringing relief to the thousands who were affected and infected. That is humanity springing from divinity. Similar situation of hopelessness and despair, slavery and lack of freedom existed 2,000 years ago and people hoped for a liberator who would give them a hope for living. Then God sent his only son Jesus Christ to become man, to incarnate as human flesh.

This is what Christmas is all about – we participating in the great mystery of God becoming Incarnate in Jesus, who took human flesh, who became God for us, God with us and God in us. Yes, Jesus came into this world in a stable, on a simple manger and His manifesto was to bring good news to the poor and the lowly, to proclaim liberty to the captives, sight to the blind, free the oppressed (Lk 4: 16-18.) In Him, the deaf and the dumb, blind and the maimed, Jew and non-jew, rich and the poor all were bound together

There is a spark of divinity in all of us which binds us together as one Human family. The common thread that runs through humanity is God experience measured in spiritual quotient, just as intelligence quotient, emotional quotient, social quotient and the like. The common language spoken by humanity is love, compassion, the common attribute that sustains us is hope, just as the common foundation on which our life is built is Trust as Erikson would put it.

Jesus came to bind us all together as one family. The presence of each one of you here is a sign of being united as one Aloysian family. The Congregation of Bethany of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany has something in common with Ignatian Spirituality since our Fr Founder servant of God Raymond FC Mascarenhas whose 61st Death Anniversary we celebrate today, studied at St Aloysius and imbibed the spirituality and thereafter passed it on to his daughters. The concept of one family is not new to us Indians who are familiar with ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’ Even in my childhood I have witnessed interreligious dialogue in my family when the Muslims and Hindus had conversation about similarities in the religion. Pope Francis speaks of human fraternity; that we are connected as brothers and sisters and we have a common home, the mother earth of which we are all called to take care.

I recall a Jewish story When an old Rabbi asked the disciple ‘How do you know the night ends and the day begins?’ The disciple gave various answers to questions such as ‘is it when we can distinguish the distance between the dog and the sheep?’. The master said no. Then he asked is it when we can distinguish between date palm and fig tree?’. The master was not pleased. And then he said, “It’s only when you look into the eyes of the other and say ‘this is my brother’ and ‘this is my sister’, that night ends and the day begins.

The motto of your institution is ‘Shine to Enkindle’. In your pursuit of knowledge and excellence, may the deep desire of this Alma Mater to present to the world and to our nation men and women with minds illumined with knowledge and creativity and hearts burning with genuine love and concern for others become a reality for each of us as we celebrate Christmas. May the light within you shine forth. May your efforts in being connected to the vision of the institute in forming young hearts to be responsible and humane citizens bear much fruit.

Once again a joyous Christmas and grace filled new year 2022