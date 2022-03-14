Aloysians to go E-Trippin! Alumnus Dr Aaron D’Souza Introduces In-Campus Electric Ride Services

Aloysians Going E-Trippin! Alumnus Dr Aaron D’Souza & Founder of Indeanta E-Mobility Introduces In-Campus Electric Ride Hailing/Sharing Services in St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Indeanta E-Mobility is India’s first and the world’s only known provider of In-Campus Electric Ride Hailing/Sharing services for large Universities.

Started at the height of the pandemic in December 2020, the name comes from the Irish-Gaelic and means ‘Possible ‘ or ‘Feasible ‘. This was meant to be a reply to all who told the founder of Indeanta E-Mobility that this was impossible to implement. However, founder Dr Aaron D’Souza, also an Alumnus of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru an educator and innovator first, an entrepreneur second.

Aaron D’Souza an orthopaedic surgeon, by training was stunned at the lack of transport facilities within universities for students on-demand both in India and abroad. This led him to start Indeanta. He remains eternally grateful to the Yenepoya group for piloting and implementing his flagship project. Now Indeanta team is immensely proud to return to their founder’s Alma mater, with a vision to transform the entire transport ecosystem in Institutions campuses to Electric, one campus at a time. By doing this they hope to inculcate values of sustainability and responsibility towards the environment in the youth who will go on to be the leaders of enterprise tomorrow and to do their bit towards preserving our planet for our future generations.

The launching of In-Campus Electric Ride Hailing/Sharing Services in St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru was done in the presence of Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector of St Aloysius Institutions; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College, Stephen Pinto-President of St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA), joined by Dr Aaron D’Souza. The programme began with a prayer invoking God’s blessings for the success of the project by the College choir, followed by the welcome address and introduction of Dr Aaron by Ms Shilpa D’Souza- Dean of Public Relations.

Dr Aaron D’Souza, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Indeanta E-Mobility had spent time in Austria, training as a joint replacement surgeon four years ago. Working in LKH Medical University, Graz, Austria, incidentally the hometown of Hollywood Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Dr Aaron was surprised at the lack of transport facilities for the employees and students of such a large university campus. Spread out over a vast area there was no transport available from the bus/tram station to the university and within the massive premises. That’s when the seed of this idea germinated in his mind.

Dr Aaron decided that In-Campus ride hailing and sharing services were much needed in large university campuses and decided to pilot this on his return to India.

The following 2 years were spent in diligent research on sustainable transport modalities within universities and finally in 2020 December, at the height of the pandemic, Indeanta was born. From the Irish-Gaelic, it simply means, ‘Possible’ or ‘Feasible’, a simple reply to all who told him that it’s impossible.

Dr Aaron D’Souza had done his graduation from St Aloysius College between 1999-2001. He never thought that he would come back to his alma mater as an entrepreneur and service provider and truly considers this opportunity an immense privilege and honour. He remains eternally grateful to Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ and Fr Melwin Pinto SJ for this honour. He along with the team at Indeanta look forward to serving St. Aloysius College and their affiliated institutions wholeheartedly and earnestly for a long time to come. Lucet et Ardet.

Addressing the audience Dr Aaron said, “21 years ago I had walked the hallways and on the premises of St Aloysius Institutions, with a dream for a better future while pursuing my education here. Lucet et Ardet meaning Shine to Enkindle- I followed my mind, left this institution, pursued studies in medicine, then orthopaedic, and then stepped into small entrepreneurship. When you follow your heart you choose to make a decision without knowing the consequences. This takes faith. Faith and self-belief are the two most important prerequisites for success. Never lose the spontaneity, joy and sense of adventure that comes with following your heart. I am privileged to present the In-Campus all-electric mobility services-it is an initiative to make this campus commute much easier and more exciting. We hope to inculcate values of sustainability and an environment-friendly consciousness amongst you, the youth and the future of our country”.

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ and Principal Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ also spoke and complemented Dr Aaron for his unique creation which will make the campus more environmentally friendly. The vote of thanks was proposed by Vijay Cardoza, and Dj Dixon compered the programme.